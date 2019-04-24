Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Tyler Johns Commits to Cal Poly

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keller, Texas’s Tyler Johns has committed to Cal Poly beginning in fall 2019. Johns has been swimming year round with Lakeside Aquatic Club’s National Team under coach Jason Walter.

Johns, a senior at Keller High School, is a state and Futures finalist along with being a USA Swimming Scholastic and NISCA All-American.

Johns is a freestyle and butterfly specialist with notable accomplishments. He placed 3rd in the 100 butterfly (48.91) at UIL 6A Texas State Championships this February and placed 4th in the 100 m butterfly (56.92) at USA Futures in Minnesota this past summer. Johns has also had multiple Texas LCM Championships and Speedo Sectional finals appearances along with competing at the Jr. Nationals West meet in Austin this past December.

Johns will be competing at the Jr. National Championships meet this summer.

Top SCY Times

50 free (21.61)

200 free (1:40.77)

100 fly (48.91)

200 fly (1:53.12)

Johns would have been ranked 3rd on Cal Poly’s roster in the 100 fly this year behind Senior Zack Allen (46.38) and Sophomore David Hudson (48.18) with his best time of 48.91. Allen currently holds the school record in that event. Johns also would have been ranked 6th in the 200 freestyle and 7th in the 200 fly on the roster.

At the MPSF Swimming & Diving Championships this year, Johns would have made finals appearances in the 200 fly (placing 14th) and the 100 fly (placing 15th).

“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Cal Poly SLO! The team and coach’s warm welcome convinced me this will be my new home. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for all their support and encouragement to enable me to swim at Division 1 level. Go Mustangs!”

