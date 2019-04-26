2019 TYR Derby Pro Meet: 50 Free Shoot-Out Live Recap

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

WOMEN’S PRELIMINARIES

MEN’S PRELIMINARIES

WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS

MEN’S SEMIFINALS

WOMEN’S FINALS

MEN’S FINALS

