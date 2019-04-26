2019 TYR Derby Pro Meet: 50 Free Shoot-Out Live Recap

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET
- April 26, 2019
- 6:30pm ET
- Louisville, KY
- 50 free shoot-out style
- LCM
- Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’
- Meet page
Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.
HOW IT WORKS
Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:
- PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
- SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
- FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides
WOMEN’S PRELIMINARIES
MEN’S PRELIMINARIES
WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS
MEN’S SEMIFINALS
WOMEN’S FINALS
MEN’S FINALS
