2019 TYR Derby Pro Meet: 50 Free Shoot-Out Live Recap

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

  • April 26, 2019
  • 6:30pm ET
  • Louisville, KY
  • 50 free shoot-out style
  • LCM
  • Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’
  • Meet page

Tonight’s TYR Derby Pro meet will feature eight women and eight men racing shoot-out style.

HOW IT WORKS

Eight women and eight men will square off in a 50 free long course. The field will get smaller through three rounds until a winner is crowned. Here’s a full breakdown of the rounds:

  1. PRELIMS – eight men and eight women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
  2. SEMIFINALS – six men and six women will race a 50 free, with the slowest two getting eliminated.
  3. FINALS – four men and four women will race a 50 free for the TYR Derby titles on the men’s and women’s sides

WOMEN’S PRELIMINARIES

Results

MEN’S PRELIMINARIES

Results

WOMEN’S SEMIFINALS

Results

MEN’S SEMIFINALS

Results

WOMEN’S FINALS

Results

MEN’S FINALS

Results

