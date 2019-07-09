Winter US Open Qualifier Madeline Dyer Commits to University of Akron

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madeline Dyer of Akron, Ohio has announced her verbal commitment to swim at the University of Akron beginning in the fall of 2020. She stated,

“Super proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Akron beginning in the fall of 2020. Many thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who helped me get to where I am today! GO ZIPS!”

As a sophomore at Firestone Senior High School in February of 2018, Madeline placed 2nd in the 100 breast (1:02.83), 4th in the 200 IM (2:05.20) at the Cleveland State Northeast Districts. She also led off her team’s 400 free relay that placed 4th and swam the breaststroke leg on the 200-medley relay that won 1st place. Her 100 breast time qualified her for the 2019 LCM Summer Juniors.

In February of this year, she competed at the Division I Northeast District Championships where she placed 3rd in the 100 breast and 1st in the 200 IM with a personal best time that qualified her for the 2019 LCM Winter US Open.

At the club level, Madeline swims for Firestone Akron Swim Team. She recently took the title in the 200 breast at the 2018 Lake Eerie Senior Championships, earning another 2019 LCM Winter US Open cut. In addition, she competed on all 5 of her team’s relays and in the 50, 100, 200, 500 free, 50 and 100 back, and the 50 fly.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:02.83

200 breast – 2:15.77

200 IM – 2:03.28

200 back – 2:07.28

400 IM – 4:34.89

Madeline’s times would have made her the Zips’ 3rd fastest 100 and 200 breaststroker this past season. At the 2019 Mid-American Championships, she would have made it back in the B-final of the 100 and 200 breast and the 200 IM. In the fall of 2020, Madeline will be joining fellow breaststroker Giovanna Cappabianca, Maggie Clough, and Rachel Sabotin.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster