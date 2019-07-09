Russia and Japan Surge, USA Adds More Gold to Medal Table on WUGs Day 6

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

The United States added three more golds to its medal total today.

First, Gabby DeLoof picked up the win in the women’s 200 freestyle, with teammate Paige Madden also snagging silver. Later, Austin Katz won the men’s 200 back, with teammate Clark Beach also getting the bronze medal. The USA’s final gold of the night came in the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay, where the Americans held off the Italians for the victory.

Elise Haan won the US its second silver of the night in the women’s 50 backstroke, while Coleman Stewart and Ian Finnerty added two more bronzes to the heap with strong performances in the 100 fly and 50 breast, respectively.

Host nation Italy won its first gold medal of the competition when Silvia Scalia won the women’s 50 backstroke in 27.92. The Italians only other medal of the night was another silver, won by the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay team.

Kirill Prigoda grabbed another gold medal for Russia in the 50 breast, while Grigory Tarasevich added a silver from the 200 back to the haul, and Mariia Baklakova a bronze in the 200 free.

Perhaps the most exciting finish of the session came in the men’s 100 fly, where Shinnosuke Ishikawa from Japan and Egor Kuimov from Russia tied for gold. No silver medal was awarded in the men’s 100 fly, so Coleman Stewart was given the bronze as the first runner-up behind Ishikawa and Kuimov.

Waka Kobori won gold for Japan in the women’s 800 freestyle, and teammate Chinatsu Sato bronze just a few seconds behind Kobori. Between them, Russia’s Irina Prikhodko took silver.

Calypso McDonnell won Australia bronze in the women’s 50 backstroke, and again at the end of the session, the Australian men won bronze in the 4 x 200 free relay.

South Africa benefited from a huge surge forward in the medal standing yesterday, but today only increased their tally by one with a silver from Michael Houlie in the 50 breaststroke.

DAY 6 MEDAL TABLE