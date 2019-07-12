Robert Finke Missed WUGs With Wrist Injury After Scooter Accident

American distance man Robert Finke missed the World University Games while dealing with a wrist injury from a scooter accident.

Finke’s family confirmed the injury to SwimSwam this week. We’re told that the injury is healing, that Finke is working out in the pool and that the rising University of Florida sophomore does plan to compete at U.S. Nationals next month.

Finke was originally due to be one of the headline swimmers for the Americans at World University Games. He was the top seed in the 1500 free by 20 seconds, as well as the top seed in the 800 free.

Finke swam at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, where he scored the 3rd-fastest time in the 1500 (14:48.79), but couldn’t win a medal as the 3rd-fastest American. He also swam the 1500 at the 2017 World Championships while still in high school, placing 15th overall.

In his freshman season at Florida, Finke broke the SEC Championship Record in the 1650 free and swam the 5th-fastest time in the 1650 yard free in history.

Finke is far from the first big-name swimmer to be injured on land. Just this spring, two major American names – Megan Kingsley and Delaney Duncan – were hit by cars. Kingsley is a professional swimmer out of the University of Georgia hub, and Duncan a senior at Eastern Michigan University who was hit two weeks before her conference meet. Neither had any major injuries, but did have to miss some training.

American star Caeleb Dressel notably crashed his motorcycle last summer, ultimately impacting his training in what was a bit of a down summer for the multi-event 2017 World champ.