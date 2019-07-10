David Cumberlidge Becomes 4th British Man Under 22 in 50 Free

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-10th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Day 7

After no one could quite break 22 in heats or semifinals at the World University Games, 22-year-old British sprinter David Cumberlidge snuck under the barrier in finals, becoming just the 4th man in British swimming history to do so.

Cumberlidge won gold in 21.97, besting the field by almost three tenths. Cumberlidge had been 22.00 at last summer’s Commonwealth Games, which ranked him 4th all-time in British history. He maintains that rank, but is now .01 seconds back of third-place. Here’s a look at the top 50 freestylers in British swimming history:

Top 50 Freestlyers – British Swimming History

Ben Proud: 21.11 (2018 European Championships) Adam Brown: 21.92 (2013 British Championships) Mark Foster: 21.96 (2008 Zlatni Medvjed) David Cumberlidge: 21.97 (2019 World University Games) Thomas Fannon: 22.09 (2018 Commonwealth Games)

Cumberlidge continues to improve his chances of joining European champ Ben Proud on the British Olympic roster next summer. He missed out on the British World Championships roster this season, but was on the Commonwealth Games roster last summer.

Cumberlidge will turn 23 next week, per his birthday listed in World University Games results.