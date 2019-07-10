Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

United States Will Use John Shebat as Butterflier in Men’s Medley Final

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-10th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

American coaches will use John Shebat as the butterfly leg on their 400 medley relay, in spite of him not being selected to the team individually in the 100 fly.

Relay lineups for finals have been released, and the Americans will use:

3 of those legs were predictable: Ress, Finnerty, and Apple were all the top-finishing Americans in the 100m individual events. The 100 fly was not so clear cut. While Americans Coleman Stewart (52.11) and Jack Saunderson (52.25) were 3rd and 4th, respectively, in the individual 100 fly, Shebat reportedly swam a 51.4 in a time trial this week (no social media photos or videos of this one). Shebat, you’ll recall, swam a 200 IM time trial in a 1:58-low after being disqualified in prelims of the individual event: which was expected to be his only race of the meet.

In prelims, Saunderson split 51.99 on a rolling start – still half-a-second behind Shebat’s flat start. Stewart, meanwhile, swam backstroke on the prelims relay, so if the Americans do medal, both butterfliers will get some hardware regardless.

Stewart’s coach at NC State, Braden Holloway, is the head coach of the US men at this meet, while Shebat’s coach, Wyatt Collins, is also on the staff.

This means that Cal swimmer Bryce Mefford, who also has a coach on staff (Chase Kreitler), won’t get a shot at this medley relay. He finished 5th in the individual event in 54.42; Stewart was a 53.85 in prelims, so results indicate that this decision did, in fact, make the prelims relay faster (though it would have finaled comfortably in either case).

Shebat is generally best known as a backstroker in short course – he was the 2019 NCAA Champion in the 200 back for Texas. He’s also a very good butterflier though, in both long course and short course. His official best time of 52.42 in the 100 fly (in prelims, followed by a 52.46 in finals) was good for 11th place at last year’s US National Championships. He also swam the fly leg on Texas’ medley relay at the NCAA Championships last year.

Meanwhile, the American women will use:

None of those switches were any big surprise, though that means Emily Weiss, the only American to make the individual event final (1:09.10 – 8th place), won’t get a shot at finals. Escobedo also swam in prelims where she split 1:06.78 – several seconds faster than either American raced in the individual.

The Americans had the fastest times in prelims of both relays (the women by a substantial amount). The only real challenge in these finals will be the Russian men for the American men: they swapped out their first 3 legs, including adding Grigory Tarasevich on the backstroke leg and 200 breaststroke World Championship medalist Kirill Prigoda to their relay.

 

In This Story

16
Leave a Reply

8 Comment threads
8 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
12 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Dee

Have a feeling he’ll do something really fast, like 50mid. His fly looked really good the other day. If he goes, say, 50.5 flying… Does it give US coaches headaches next summer RE Medley order, or will they stick to Dressel 3rd and fastest 100 freestyler not-named-Dressel anchoring?

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
33 minutes ago
WV Swammer

If he goes 50.5 I’ll lose my mind

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Charge

50.mid would be ambitious. If he really went 51.4 flat then you’re looking at 50.8-51.2 flying.

He’s fast. 43.89 on the 400 medley relay and 19.8 on the 200.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
WV Swammer

19.8 in the 200 is almost as fast an Dean

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 seconds ago
Wow

Did he actually go 51.4 the other day or what? There’s been so many jokes that I don’t know what to take seriously 🙁

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Braden Keith

If he wasn’t sub-52, I can’t imagine why they’d make this decision.

Vote Up7-2Vote Down Reply
18 minutes ago
Taa

I think this is a bad idea. Soon we will have swimmers auditioning for relay spots on Instagram

Vote Up8-11Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
Charge

You want your fastest relay. If the coaches saw him swim a 51.4 and they think he can do that again that’s their call

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
9 minutes ago
Right Dude Here

So the 200IM is actually an individual event, and because of that I don’t think the coaches took it into account for the medley relay.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!