VIDEO: Watch John Shebat’s 1:58 200 IM Time Trial at Universiade

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

SwimSwam has received video of the early-morning 200 IM race by Texas Longhorns John Shebat and Sam Stewart on Saturday at the 2019 World University Games/Summer Universiade.

This morning, Texas assistant coach Wyatt Collins posted on Instagram that Shebat swam a 1:58.28 in an *unofficial* 200 IM time trial. Sam Stewart, who was racing for Texas until mid way through last season, also swam the race, though Collins’ post made no mention of his swim.

At the time this morning, we didn’t have race video to verify Wyatt’s watch, but now we do. After multiple times to try and get an approximate average, we believe that Wyatt’s watch was right on the number.

In my 3 clockings, I averaged out to a 1:58.29. Robert’s numbers came in a hair slower, 1:58.53, but still within a reasonable margin of error given the angle of the video. Collins can be seen pacing the side of the pool, furthest from Shebat, so his angle wasn’t perfect either.

Ultimately, the time doesn’t count for anything more than confidence and bragging rights, so this all adds up to “close enough” to declare Shebat’s 1:58-low in the 200 IM as a good time. I clocked Stewart about 2.1 seconds behind Shebat, or around a 2:00.4.

Shebat’s time was faster than event champion Juran Mizohata of Japan went in the final (1:58.88), while Stewart’s time would have probably put him 4th or 5th.

Both swimmers, the 2 American entries in the race, were disqualified in prelims. Our reporters tell us that Shebat was called for a 1-handed touch on the breaststroke-to-freestyle turn, while Stewart was called for being past vertical on his backstroke-to-breaststroke turn.

For transparency, here is our clocked data:

Braden1 Braden2 Braden3 BradenAvg Robert1 Robert2 Robert3 RobertAvg fly 24.02 23.9 24.01 23.98 24.4 24.26 24.11 24.26 back 30.06 29.58 29.81 29.82 29.72 29.73 29.53 29.66 breast 34.29 34.8 34.48 34.52 34.36 34.5 34.86 34.57 free 30.04 29.89 29.99 29.97 30.13 29.93 30.05 30.04 total 1:58.43 1:58.19 1:58.29 1:58.29 1:58.61 1:58.44 1:58.55 1:58.53

Race Video: