Coach’s Watch Shows 1:58 in 200 IM from Shebat in Saturday Morning Warmups

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

After being disqualified in prelims of the 200 IM on Friday at the 2019 World University Games, Texas postgrad John Shebat reportedly swam a new (unofficial) lifetime best in warmups on Saturday, according to his coach Wyatt Collins.

Collins posted an Instagram photo with Shebat and a photo of his stopwatch, showing that Shebat had swum a 1:58.28. No video of the swim was posted to allow for independent verification of that time.

Shebat clocked a 2:01.1 in prelims en route to the disqualification. Both American entrants in the race, including he and fellow Longhorn Sam Stewart, were disqualified in prelims. Shebat’s official best time in the event is 1:59.45: the swim at Summer Nationals last year that qualified him for this meet. The 200 IM was his only individual entry at the meet. If we’re presuming authenticity of the 1:58.2, that swim would have been the fastest in Friday evening’s semi-final ahead of Great Britain’s Joe Litchfield (1:59.85). Litchfield’s lifetime best is 1:59.36. The top seed coming into the meet, Mark Szaranek, missed the final.

The original DQ of Shebat was called for a one-handed turn on breaststroke to freestyle. Collins referred to the call as “questionable” in his post.

Shebat would have to swim at US Nationals to earn his spot on the US National team, which becomes more crucial now that he is a postgrad/professional swimmer.