Coach’s Watch Shows 1:58 in 200 IM from Shebat in Saturday Morning Warmups

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-9th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
- Entry Lists & Live Results
After being disqualified in prelims of the 200 IM on Friday at the 2019 World University Games, Texas postgrad John Shebat reportedly swam a new (unofficial) lifetime best in warmups on Saturday, according to his coach Wyatt Collins.
Collins posted an Instagram photo with Shebat and a photo of his stopwatch, showing that Shebat had swum a 1:58.28. No video of the swim was posted to allow for independent verification of that time.
Shebat clocked a 2:01.1 in prelims en route to the disqualification. Both American entrants in the race, including he and fellow Longhorn Sam Stewart, were disqualified in prelims. Shebat’s official best time in the event is 1:59.45: the swim at Summer Nationals last year that qualified him for this meet. The 200 IM was his only individual entry at the meet. If we’re presuming authenticity of the 1:58.2, that swim would have been the fastest in Friday evening’s semi-final ahead of Great Britain’s Joe Litchfield (1:59.85). Litchfield’s lifetime best is 1:59.36. The top seed coming into the meet, Mark Szaranek, missed the final.
The original DQ of Shebat was called for a one-handed turn on breaststroke to freestyle. Collins referred to the call as “questionable” in his post.
Shebat would have to swim at US Nationals to earn his spot on the US National team, which becomes more crucial now that he is a postgrad/professional swimmer.
Big if true. Also.. it was Sam Stewart who also DQed, I believe.
Hmm a practice session time from a Texas swimmer…
Monotonous etc etc
Somebody ask Shebat if he was pissed
“questionable” DQ? Anybody who’s seen the race (live or video) know how questionable it actually was?
No official race videos, Giusy was there but wasn’t looking closely enough to note. We’re hoping someone has a bootleg video floating around so we can all see how it went down.
I would guess that even his coaches weren’t actually concentrating on his hands closely enough to notice one way or the other. I think other than the official whose job it is, not many people (even coaches) watching a swim race are looking for 2 hand touches at this level, unless it’s been called before and they’re anxious about it.
Yeah it seems like the swimming version of a “ticky tack” call. I can see why they’re upset. Still a little weird to brag about a time trial on social media tho.
Also pretty unfair to the eventual winner if he goes slower than that time seeing as he will not get the benefit of clear lanes, absolutely no pressure, and no favorable hand timing.