2019 World University Games: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-10th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Tonight is the final night of swimming at the 2019 World University Games. Tonight’s finals will feature the men’s and women’s 50 freestyles, the women’s 50 breaststroke, the women’s 200 butterfly, the men’s 400 IM, the women’s 400 freestyle, and the men’s and women’s 4 x 100 medley relays.

100 and 200 WUGs breaststroke champion Tatjana Schoenmaker from South Africa will try to make it 3-for-3 with a berth in the final of the women’s 50 breaststroke tonight. Schoenmaker is the 7th-seed and will race out of lane 1. The top seed in the women’s 50 breast is Brazil’s Jhennifer Alves. Brazil is so far without a gold medal at this year’s swimming competition.

Germany’s Jessica Felsner leads the women’s 50 free with a 25.01, just ahead of USA’s Ky-Lee Perry (25.11) and Great Britain’s Emily Barclay (25.13). The men’s 50 free is led by Britain’s David Cumberlidge with a 22.05. USA’s Zach Apple tied for the 6th-seed in semifinals yesterday, and has already won the 100 and 200 freestyles at this competition.

Americans Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter lead the women’s 200 fly, but are sure to receive pressure from the 3rd-seed, Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato, who will soon be off to the World Championships in Gwangju, where she will race the 200 and 400 IM.

The only events swum in this morning’s prelims were the women’s 400 freestyle, the men’s 400 IM, and the men’s and women’s 4 x 100 medley relays. Team USA’s Kaersten Meitz took the top seed in the women’s 400 freestyle with a 4:13.08, while countryman Sean Grieshop produced the fastest time in the prelims of the mens 400 IM with a 4:15.40.

The United States is mixing things up a bit with its relay picks for the men’s medley, putting backstroke/IM specialist John Shebat on the butterfly leg of the relay. Team USA’s men’s medley lineup will consist of: Justin Ress (backstroke), Ian Finnerty (breaststroke), John Shebat (butterfly), and Zach Apple (freestyle). The women’s team will be: Katharine Berkoff (backstroke), Emily Escobedo (breaststroke), Dakota Luther (butterfly), and Gabby DeLoof (freestyle).

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Meet Record – 24.48, Aleksandra Gerasimenya (BLR), 2013

American Ky-Lee Perry overtook top-seed Jessica Felsner of Germany for the gold medal in the women’s 50 freestyle final in Napoli. Great Britain’s Emily Barclay touched 3rd in 25.15. Only 7/100ths separated the three medalists, and only 44/100ths separated the entire heat. For Perry, both the semis and tonight’s final are improvements upon her previous lifetime best (25.19) from the 2018 U.S. National Championships.

Nastassia Karakouskaya of Belarus touched 4th in 25.24, and USA’s Grace Ariola 5th in 25.27. Just behind Ariola with a 25.28 was Valerie Van Roon from the Netherlands in 6th. 7th went to Italy’s Nicoletta Ruberti in 25.37, and China’s Ying Bao rounded out the field in 25.52.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009

Meet Record – 21.67, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2013

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record – 29.40, Lilly King (USA), 2018

Meet Record – 30.12, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009

Meet Record – 2:06.83, Audrey Lacroix (CAN), 2007

MEN 400 IM – FINAL

World Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA), 2008

Meet Record – 4:11.98, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2017

WOMEN 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Meet Record – 4:03.96, Sarah Kohler (GER), 2017

WOMEN 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record – 3:51.55, Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel (USA), 2017

Meet Record – 3:58.04, Zuyeva, Efimova, Popova, Andreyeva (RUS), 2013

MEN 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL