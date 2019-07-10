2019 World University Games: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING
- July 4th-10th, 2019
- Napoli, Italy
- LCM (50m)
Tonight is the final night of swimming at the 2019 World University Games. Tonight’s finals will feature the men’s and women’s 50 freestyles, the women’s 50 breaststroke, the women’s 200 butterfly, the men’s 400 IM, the women’s 400 freestyle, and the men’s and women’s 4 x 100 medley relays.
100 and 200 WUGs breaststroke champion Tatjana Schoenmaker from South Africa will try to make it 3-for-3 with a berth in the final of the women’s 50 breaststroke tonight. Schoenmaker is the 7th-seed and will race out of lane 1. The top seed in the women’s 50 breast is Brazil’s Jhennifer Alves. Brazil is so far without a gold medal at this year’s swimming competition.
Germany’s Jessica Felsner leads the women’s 50 free with a 25.01, just ahead of USA’s Ky-Lee Perry (25.11) and Great Britain’s Emily Barclay (25.13). The men’s 50 free is led by Britain’s David Cumberlidge with a 22.05. USA’s Zach Apple tied for the 6th-seed in semifinals yesterday, and has already won the 100 and 200 freestyles at this competition.
Americans Dakota Luther and Olivia Carter lead the women’s 200 fly, but are sure to receive pressure from the 3rd-seed, Italy’s Ilaria Cusinato, who will soon be off to the World Championships in Gwangju, where she will race the 200 and 400 IM.
The only events swum in this morning’s prelims were the women’s 400 freestyle, the men’s 400 IM, and the men’s and women’s 4 x 100 medley relays. Team USA’s Kaersten Meitz took the top seed in the women’s 400 freestyle with a 4:13.08, while countryman Sean Grieshop produced the fastest time in the prelims of the mens 400 IM with a 4:15.40.
The United States is mixing things up a bit with its relay picks for the men’s medley, putting backstroke/IM specialist John Shebat on the butterfly leg of the relay. Team USA’s men’s medley lineup will consist of: Justin Ress (backstroke), Ian Finnerty (breaststroke), John Shebat (butterfly), and Zach Apple (freestyle). The women’s team will be: Katharine Berkoff (backstroke), Emily Escobedo (breaststroke), Dakota Luther (butterfly), and Gabby DeLoof (freestyle).
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record – 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Meet Record – 24.48, Aleksandra Gerasimenya (BLR), 2013
- Ky-Lee Perry (USA), 25.08
- Jessica Felsner (GER), 25.12
- Emily Barclay (GBR), 25.15
American Ky-Lee Perry overtook top-seed Jessica Felsner of Germany for the gold medal in the women’s 50 freestyle final in Napoli. Great Britain’s Emily Barclay touched 3rd in 25.15. Only 7/100ths separated the three medalists, and only 44/100ths separated the entire heat. For Perry, both the semis and tonight’s final are improvements upon her previous lifetime best (25.19) from the 2018 U.S. National Championships.
Nastassia Karakouskaya of Belarus touched 4th in 25.24, and USA’s Grace Ariola 5th in 25.27. Just behind Ariola with a 25.28 was Valerie Van Roon from the Netherlands in 6th. 7th went to Italy’s Nicoletta Ruberti in 25.37, and China’s Ying Bao rounded out the field in 25.52.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009
- Meet Record – 21.67, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2013
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record – 29.40, Lilly King (USA), 2018
- Meet Record – 30.12, Yulia Efimova (RUS), 2013
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009
- Meet Record – 2:06.83, Audrey Lacroix (CAN), 2007
MEN 400 IM – FINAL
- World Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA), 2008
- Meet Record – 4:11.98, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2017
WOMEN 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record – 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
- Meet Record – 4:03.96, Sarah Kohler (GER), 2017
WOMEN 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record – 3:51.55, Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel (USA), 2017
- Meet Record – 3:58.04, Zuyeva, Efimova, Popova, Andreyeva (RUS), 2013
MEN 4 X 100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL
- World Record – 3:27.28, Piersol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walker (USA), 2009
- Meet Record – 3:32.80, Irie, Sakimoto, Irie, Harada (JPN), 2009
Zapple 22.50 for 6th. Seems like a long week of racing has taken its toll
And he’s NOT a natural 50 guy (lcm).
he still has the anchor leg in the medley!!