Braden Holloway Explains 800 Free Relay Order, Newkirk Illness (Video)

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-10th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

Reported by Reid Carlson.

MEN’S 4 X 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record – 6:58.55, Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte (USA), 2009

Meet Record – 7:05.49, Izotov, Lobinstev, Lobuzov, Sukhorukov (RUS), 2013

United States, 7:09.77 Italy, 7:10.43 Australia, 7:14.75

The United States held off a hard-charging Italian contingent for the victory in the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay, making the American men 2-for-2 in relay victories. Dean Farris led off for the Americans in 1:48.73, touching the wall 4th behind Italy’s Mattia Zuin (1:48.36) and Russia’s Nikolay Snegirev(1:47.91) and France’s Jordan Pothain (1:48.70). Grant House then contributed a 1:47.89, which was followed by a huge 1:46.99 from Trenton Julian. Zach Apple followed up Julian’s with a 1:46.16 of his own to keep the lead the American’s had established after Julian’s swim.