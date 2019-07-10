Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Braden Holloway Explains 800 Free Relay Order, Newkirk Illness (Video)

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-10th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

Reported by Reid Carlson.

MEN’S 4 X 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

  • World Record – 6:58.55, Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte (USA), 2009
  • Meet Record – 7:05.49, Izotov, Lobinstev, Lobuzov, Sukhorukov (RUS), 2013
  1. United States, 7:09.77
  2. Italy, 7:10.43
  3. Australia, 7:14.75

The United States held off a hard-charging Italian contingent for the victory in the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay, making the American men 2-for-2 in relay victories. Dean Farris led off for the Americans in 1:48.73, touching the wall 4th behind Italy’s Mattia Zuin (1:48.36) and Russia’s Nikolay Snegirev(1:47.91) and France’s Jordan Pothain (1:48.70). Grant House then contributed a 1:47.89, which was followed by a huge 1:46.99 from Trenton JulianZach Apple followed up Julian’s with a 1:46.16 of his own to keep the lead the American’s had established after Julian’s swim.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!