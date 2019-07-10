Justin Ress Says “Overheating” Led to Medical Event After 100 Back

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

American swimmer Justin Ress was briefly taken to an ambulance for medical evaluation and treatment earlier this, but he says that he’s fine and ready to race again (in the medley relay) for the Americans.

Ress blamed his post-race medical event on overheating.

“After the 100 back on Friday at finals, I just, like every race, pushed myself as hard as I could, and it was just really hot that night,” Ress said. “The call rooms were too warm, for sure. But, that’s something I should have taken more precautions for, and just calmed down and realized that it’s ok to be sweating before the race. But, that’s what affected me after, I just got over heated.

In spite of being overheated, Ress still took bronze in the 100 backstroke in 53.81 (short of a best time) and 2 days later tied with Zane Waddell for gold in the 50 backstroke.

“It’s fun to win,” Ress said after his first big international gold medal. “I think I could’ve done better, especially in that race on my finish. But yeah, it’s fun to win.”