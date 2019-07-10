Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Justin Ress Says “Overheating” Led to Medical Event After 100 Back

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

American swimmer Justin Ress was briefly taken to an ambulance for medical evaluation and treatment earlier this, but he says that he’s fine and ready to race again (in the medley relay) for the Americans.

Ress blamed his post-race medical event on overheating.

“After the 100 back on Friday at finals, I just, like every race, pushed myself as hard as I could, and it was just really hot that night,” Ress said. “The call rooms were too warm, for sure. But, that’s something I should have taken more precautions for, and just calmed down and realized that it’s ok to be sweating before the race. But, that’s what affected me after, I just got over heated.

In spite of being overheated, Ress still took bronze in the 100 backstroke in 53.81 (short of a best time) and 2 days later tied with Zane Waddell for gold in the 50 backstroke.

“It’s fun to win,” Ress said after his first big international gold medal. “I think I could’ve done better, especially in that race on my finish. But yeah, it’s fun to win.”

 

PhillyMark

Too bad the swimswam drs werent on the case…he wouldve been cardioverted and in the cath lab immediately. Glad to hear not too serious.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Anonymous

I would take it seriously if an athlete collapsed and needed services of an ambulance to be stabilized from “overheating”

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Yolo

This dude always got some excuse

Vote Up4-15Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
WV Swammer

How many international medals have you won then?

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago
Dudeman

don’t need international medals to comment, although I disagree with what he said completely

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago

