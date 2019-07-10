Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katharine Berkoff on WUGs 100 Back Record, Italy as Host (Video)

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

Reported by Eamonn Keenan.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

  1. Katharine Berkoff (USA), 59.29
  2. Elise Haan (USA), 59.62
  3. Silvia Scalia (ITA), 1:00.43

NC State’s Elise Haan was out ahead of her teammate and the newly-minted meet record holder Katharine Berkoff, and looked solid heading through the turn. Berkoff had a massive underwater, however, that propelled herself to the lead merely after surfacing.

Berkoff never looked back after the turn, eventually crashing into the wall in another personal best time of 59.29, lowering the meet record down from her 59.57 from the preliminary heats. Haan also recorded a lifetime best of 59.62 for the runner-up spot, completing the American 1-2. The Napoli crowd roared for Silvia Scalia, the Italian national that finished third with a 1:00.43 final time.

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!