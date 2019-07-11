2019 Los Angeles Invite Psych Sheets Are Live

2019 Los Angeles Invite

July 11th-14th, 2019

50m (LCM) pool

Uytengsu Aquatic Center, USC, Los Angeles, California

Psych sheet

The 2019 Los Angeles Invite, hosted at USC’s outdoor 50 meter pool, won’t have some of the big names that it’s had in the past. With the World University Games just wrapping up, and the World Championships creeping up quickly, many of the superstars that sometimes attend this meet (both American and otherwise) aren’t in attendance this year. Last year, for example, Anthony Ervin, Conor Dwyer, Katinka Hosszu, and Yufei Zhang were all in attendance.

But, Nationals are still about 3 weeks away, as are the Pan American Games, making this a perfect last prelims/finals tuneup meet for the swimmers who are not going to Worlds; and the region has plenty of depth to still make this a meet worth following.

Our favorites storyline for this weekend is that of KT Kustritz. She’s entered in 4 events, but the one we’re watching most closely is the 100 breaststroke. She’s the 10th seed, and is racing against swimmers like Canadian Faith Knelson (1:07.91), and Allie Raab (1:08.97) of Stanford. So why is our favorite storyline about a 10th seed? Because she’s the fastest 100 breaststroker in NCAA Division III history, and she’s spending the summer training with the country’s 2nd-best women’s team from last season: Cal.

For those who haven’t kept up, in 2018 the rising Denison senior swam a 59.77 in the 100 breaststroke at NCAAs and became the first NCAA Division III swimmer to break 1 minute in that event. She also holds the NCAA Division II Championship Record in 2:12.27. This storyline is very similar to that of another former D3 breaststroke star: Andrew Wilson. While Kustritz (as far as we know) isn’t sitting out a season like Wilson did, she is taking some time to train with one of the best programs in the country in a windup for the Olympic Games – Wilson spent a year training with Texas before the 2016 Trials, and is now a regular on US international teams.

While Kustritz has swum a few long course races since moving to California for the summer, her times haven’t been all that noteworthy, and with Summer Nationals looming, it feels like now is the time where we’ll start to see some time drops if “the big one” is coming later this summer.

Other Names to Look For at the LA Invite: