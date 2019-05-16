Katarzyna Wilk Continues Historic Meet With 100 Free Polish Record

2019 POLISH NATIONAL SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After a stunning performance on night 1 of the 2019 Polish National Swimming Championships where she became the first Polish woman ever under 25 seconds in the 50m freestyle, Katarzyna (Kasia) Wilk was back at it on night 2.

The 27-year-old veteran fired off a big-time swim of 54.22 as lead-off on the AZS AWF Katowice women’s 4x100mk freestyle relay. Wilk’s lead-off checks-in as her own personal best wiping out the 54.38 she produced back in 2016 in Szczecin, which also represented the previous Polish National Record. Splits for Wilk’s 54.22 time tonight include 25.86/28.36 and her performance sits just outside the top 25 times in the world this season.

Wilk’s lead-off help propel her squad to a new Polish National Record in the overall relay as well. Along with teammates Marta Ciesla (56.11), Dominika Kossakowska (55.95) and Paulina Peda (56.59), the women collectively clocked a winning time of 3:42.87. That laid waste to the previous national standard of 3:46.80 that’s been on the books since 2018.

Although the Polish World Championships selection criteria specify that relay lead-offs are not considered as qualification swims, the performance gods well for Wilk’s individual 100m free coming up later in this meet.

In yesterday’s action, Wilk nailed a new national record in the 50m free by hitting the wall in 24.73, followed by a finals gold swim of 24.95, becoming the first Polish woman ever under 25 seconds.

Wilk is coming off near-best times in yards at the United States Masters Swimming National Championships that were held last month in Arizona.