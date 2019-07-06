Jan Cejka Smashes Czech Record in Euro Juniors Final of 200 Back

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

18-year old Jan Cejka of the Czech Republic has broken the National Record in the men’s 200 meter backstroke for the 2nd time in as many days. Swimming to gold (by 8-tenths of a second) on Saturday in Kazan, he posted a 1:57.51. That broke his own record of 1:59.12 from the semi-finals, which in turn broke Tomas Luldvik’s 2017 record of 1:59.43.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 3rd 50 4th 50 Final Time Tomas Ludvik 2017 Old Record 27.84 30.24 30.63 30.72 1:59.43 Jan Cejka 2019 Semifinals Record 27.94 30.55 30.42 30.21 1:59.12 Jan Cejka 2019 Finals Record 27.59 30.06 30.12 29.74 1:57.51

Cejka’s strength comes in the back-half of his race: he actually trailed France’s Mewen Tomac at 100 meters, but ran him down on the 3rd 50, and pulled away for a comfortable victory on the final length.

This record has not been a great foreshadower for the Czech Republic. Ludvik, who broke the record as a junior-eligible swimmer, has still not beaten that time; the previous record holder Roman Dmitriyev broke the record at a relatively-young 21 years old, and he too never surpassed his former time. Prior to that, the record had stood since 1993, when another 21-year old Rastislav Bizub broke the record, and never again improved his time.

Cejka’s previous best time was a 2:01.16 done in May. He also has a silver medal in this meet from the 100 back.