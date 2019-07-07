Medal-Leader Russia Breaking Away From Rest Of Nations At Euro Juniors

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With just 1 day remaining of the 2019 European Junior Championships in Kazan, the host country continues to break away from the remaining nations in terms of the overall medal count. The squad now has more than double the total medals of the next nearest country, Italy, holding 28 total medals to their 13.

Germany also carries 13 total medals into the final day, tied with Italy in that column, but are in possession of 2 fewer overall golds.

Switzerland still has its 2 gold medals from Antonio Djakovic’s 400m free and Noe Ponti’s 50m fly, but Djakovic will try to wrangle up one more in the 200 free on night 5.

A total of 18 nations have at least one medal from the first 4 days of competition.

In terms of the Point Trophy, which assigns points through place 8 in each final, the depth is favoring Russia, but also Great Britain. The nation sits behind the medal leader by a sizeable margin, but it still must be encouraging to the Brits to see their stat in the upper echelons of the point trophy as a possible sign of talent still developing.