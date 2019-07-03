2019 European Junior Championships Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 29.48 (target time)

Championships Record – 30.22, Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2019

(ITA), 2019 Top 8: Benedetta Pilato , ITA 30.33 Kotryna Teterevkova, LTU 31.41 Anastasia Marakova, RUS 31.50 Kayle Van Der Merwe, GBR, 31.61 Lydie Stepankova, CZE 31.64 Evgenia Chikunova, RUS 31.65 Laura Lahtinen, FIN 31.83 Justine Delmas, FRA 31.93



The top 8 women were all under 32 seconds in tonight’s 50m breast semi-final, led by favorite Benedetta Pilato, the 14-year-old Italian who will already be competing at the Senior World Championships. She nailed a time tonight of 30.33, slightly off her 30.22 Meet Record from this morning, but still good enough to take lane 4 for tonight’s final just several events away.

Anastasia Marakova was 31.47 in the prelims this morning and nailed 31.5o to take the 1st of 2 semi-finals. British up-and-comer Kayla Van Der Merwe produced her quickest time ever in 31.61 to take 2nd in a close finish behind Marakova. That blasts .38 off of her previous PB of 31.99 frmo this year’s British Championships.

Lithuania’s Kotryna Teterevkova also just put up the best time of her career, snagging the 2nd spot in 31.41. That blasts away her previous PB of 31.63 from just this past March.

MEN’S 50 FLY – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 23.28 (target time)

Championships Record – 23.51, Andriy Khiloptsov (RUS), 2016

Top 8: Luca Armbruster, GER 23.59 Andrei Minakov, RUS 23.69 Aleksandr Shchegolev, RUS 23.73 Vladyslav Bukhov, UKR 23.83 Noe Ponti, SUI 23.85 Arseni Barzhakou, BLR 23.97 Josif Miladinov, BUL 24.01 Nicholas Lia, NOR 24.21



Germany’s Luca Armbruster already staked his claim on the men’s 50m fly event with his morning swim of 23.71, but he lowered his newly-minted Age Record for 18-year-olds even further with his 23.59 outing tonight. That held off a charging Russian in Andrei Minakov, who lurks as the 2nd seeded swimmer just .10 behind now in 23.69.

Minakov owns a PB of 23.47 from last year’s Youth Olympic Games, so look for him to make his move in the final just a few events from now.

Also trying to hit the podium will be Swiss ace Noe Ponti in 5th who slashed .10 off of his own previous PB of 23.95 from just this past March. His time in this semi-final falls just .02 shy of the Swiss Senior National Record.

Both Dutchman Kenzo Simons and British sprinter Matt Richards missed out on tonight’s final.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 4:36.17 (target time)

Championships Record – 4:40.88, Grainne Marfhy (IRL), 2009

GOLD – Alba Vazquez (ESP), 4:40.64 *Championships Record

SILVER – Viktoria Mihalyvari Farkas (HUN), 4:41.32

BRONZE – Katie Shanahan (GBR), 4:43.36

Setting our second Meet Record of the day was Alba Vazquez of Spain, the woman who cranked out a winning time of 4:40.64 to take the 400m IM European Junior Championships title here in Kazan. After establishing herself as the top seed of the morning by over 3 seconds in an AM effort of 4:44.47, Vazques took things to a new level to pump out a huge personal best and overtake the previous record of 4:40.88 that’s been on the books since 2009.

Vazquez’s previous PB entering this meet was her 4:45.79 outing in Castellon.

Runner-up tonight was Hungary’s Viktoria Mihalyvari Farkas, who clinched silver in 4:41.32, while British budding star Katie Shanahan made it happen for bronze in 4:43.36. Farkas’ time is a big-time PB, surpassing her previous mark of 4:44.02 from May.

Shanahan’s performance hacks the 14-year-old’s Scottish National Age Record of 4:46.62 this year to bits. She is now the 10th fastest British performer in history with her bronze medal swim.

MEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 2:09.64 (target time)

Championships Record – 2:10.69, Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2015

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 2:06.71 (target time)

Championships Record – 2:08.55, Emese Kovacs (HUN), 2007

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 3:46.17 (target time)

Championships Record – 3:46.26, Yannick Agnel (FRA), 2010

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 53.61, Freya Anderson (GBR), 2018

Championships Record – 53.97, Marrit Steenbergen (NED), 2015

MEN’S 100 BACK – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

Championships Record – 53.52, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – SEMIFINAL

Euro Jr Record – 2:06.62 (target time)

Championships Record – 2:08.97, Polina Egorova (RUS), 2017

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 23.28 (target time)

Championships Record – 23.51, Andriy Khiloptsov (RUS), 2016

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 29.48 (target time)

Championships Record – 30.22, Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2019

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 8:22.01, Ajna Kesely (HUN), 2018

Championships Record – 8:30.43, Ajna Kesely (HUN), 2018

MEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL

Euro Jr Record – 3:16.58 (target time)

Championships Record – 3:16.58, Italy, 2009

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINAL