2019 European Junior Championships: Hear From The Champions

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

LCM

Meet Site

Live Results

The 2019 European Junior Championships concluded tonight in Kazan, Russia, with the host nation coming away with the overall medal table and points trophy when all was said and done.

Over the course of the 5-day meet, we saw a total of 14 Championships Records go down, with 1 European Junior Record having been set by Artem Selin in the men’s 50m free to cap off the Championships.

Below, courtesy of LEN, hear from the champions of each night on what their wins meant to them, as well as what this stepping-stone-of-a-meet does to set the young stars up for future success.