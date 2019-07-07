Russia Dominates European Junior C’ships, Points Trophy

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, July 3rd – Sunday, July 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

LCM

The 2019 European Junior Championships wrapped up from Kazan, Russia tonight, with the host nation clinching the top of the overall medal table with ease.

Russia earned 37 medals in all, 16 from the women and 19 for the men, including a total of 15 golds. That’s more than twice the haul of runner-up Germany, who will carry home 17 total medals composed of 7 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze.

Behind leader Russia, the medal table looks entirely different in just the span of a year. In 2018, it was Hungary who took home the runner-up slot with 19 total medals, whereas here in Kazan the nation fell to 8th with just 6 medals.

Switzerland wasn’t even in the top 10 nations last time around finishing 17th overall whereas this year the nation landed 5th overall tonight.

Swimming Medal Table

Great Britain rallied on the final day to try to catch Russia in the points trophy, the competition which awards points through 8th place. But, Russia was too far ahead entering day 5 to be caught, totaling 1504 points to GBR’s 902. Italy landed 3rd in 863.