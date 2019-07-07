USA Puts Greater Distance in Medal Standing, Adds Three Golds on Day 4 of WUGs

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

On the fourth night of the 2019 World University Games in Napoli, the USA put considerable distance between the rest of its competitors in the medal standings. After last night, the Americans tallied 12 medals while Japan sat with 8 – now, the US is sitting pretty with 19 total medals to the current runner-up in Japan’s 12.

Additionally, three of the American’s seven new medals were gold. The first event win came from 18-year-old Katharine Berkoff, who re-broke her own meet record to win the 100 back in a final time of 59.29. That’s the 10th fastest time in American history, and also ranks her within the top 10 in the world this year.

Justin Ress from NC State also found gold on night four of the competition, dramatically earning it in a tie with South Africa’s Zane Waddell in the 50 back. After the two of them broke the record in both the prelims and semifinals, the two crashed to the wall in a final time of 24.48, missing Waddell’s now-official meet record of 24.46.

The final American gold came from the women’s 800 free relay final. The team of Kaersten Meitz, Paige Madden, Claire Rasmus and Gabby DeLoof annihilated the competition, taking the win by over five seconds with their final time of 7:53.90, missing the meet record by 0.02.

DAY 3 MEDAL TABLE