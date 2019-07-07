Katharine Berkoff Wins Gold, Breaks WUGs Record in 100 Back Again – 59.29

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

WUGs Record: Katharine Berkoff (USA), 59.57, 2019

Original Reporting from Eamonn Keenan:

NC State’s Elise Haan was out ahead of her teammate and the newly-minted meet record holder Katharine Berkoff, and looked solid heading through the turn. Berkoff had a massive underwater, however, that propelled herself to the lead merely after surfacing.

Berkoff never looked back after the turn, eventually crashing into the wall in another personal best time of 59.29, lowering the meet record down from her 59.57 from the preliminary heats. Haan also recorded a lifetime best of 59.62 for the runner-up spot, completing the American 1-2. The Napoli crowd roared for Silvia Scalia, the Italian national that finished third with a 1:00.43 final time.

Katharine Berkoff led a 1-2 punch for the USA in the women’s 100 back finals today. Berkoff had broken the WUGs Championship Record in prelims with a new PB of 59.57. She again lowered b0th the WUGs mark and her personal best in finals, speeding to a 59.29. She has now moved up to 10th all-time for Americans, and 4th all-time for 17-18s.

Top 10 Americans All-Time:

58.00 – Baker, Kathleen – 2018 Summer Nationals 58.33 – Franklin, Missy – 2012 Olympic Games 58.45 – Smith, Regan – 2019 IN ISI Counsilman Classic 58.73 – Smoliga, Olivia – 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series #3 – Richmond 58.94 – Hall, Natalie – 2008 Olympic Games 59.10 – Bootsma, Rachel – USA Olympic Team Trials 59.11 – McGregory, Hayley – 2008 U. S. Open 59.12 – Bacon, Phoebe – 2018 Summer Nationals 59.27 – Pelton, Elizabeth – 2013 USA National Champs 59.29 – Katharine Berkoff – 2019 World University Games

Here is the breakdown of Berkoff’s 3 swims at WUGs over the past two days:

2019 WUGs (FINALS) 2019 WUGS (PRELIMS) 2019 WUGS (SEMI-FINALS) First 50 28.75 29.14 28.58 Second 50 30.54 30.43 31.24 Final time 59.29 59.57 59.82

Berkoff seems to have found a happy medium in her finals swim, compared to the prelims and semis. In prelims, Berkoff went out the slowest of her 3 swims, and in finals she went out the fastest, but came home the slowest. In finals, Berkoff managed to go out faster than she did in prelims, and still come home faster than she did in semis.