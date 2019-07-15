Steve West Rewrites Masters World Record In 100 BR On Final Day of LA Invite

2019 LOS ANGELES INVITE
- July 11th-14th, 2019
- 50m (LCM) pool
- Uytengsu Aquatic Center, USC, Los Angeles, California
- Psych sheet
- Results
The fourth and final day of the 2019 Los Angeles Invite concluded with the men’s and women’s 100 fly, 100 back, 100 breast, the women’s 200 free, the men’s 200 IM, and the 400 medley relays.
Former U.S. National Teamer Kendyl Stewart won the first event of the night, the 100 fly, over Canadian National Teamer Danielle Hanus, 59.26 to 59.33. Stewart’s final time was slightly off her preliminary time of 58.81.
West Coast’s butterfly king Tom Shields dropped a 52.26 to take down Nikola Miljenic in the finals of the 100 fly. Miljenic, a Croatian-native heading into his third year at USC, stopped the clock at 53.55 for second, while Peak Swimming’s Ethan Hu posted a 53.70 for the bronze.
Cal junior Hank Poppe reigned supreme in the men’s 100 breast, clocking a 1:03.01 over 16-year-old Jassen Yep’s 1:03.87. Also swimming in this final was 47-year-old Steve West from NOVA, who in June lowered his own masters world record in this event to a 1:04.84. Tonight, West hit the pad at 1:04.77 to lower his world record and take sixth in the championship heat.
After blasting a 2:10 to win the 200 fly, 15-year-old Justina Kozan touched the wall in a time of 1:59.21 in the 200 free to win her second individual title of the meet. Earning the runner-up spot was soon-to-be Stanford junior Lauren Pitzer with a 1:59.68. Those two swimmers were the only ones to dip below 2:00 in the field.
Additional Event Winners:
- Team Elite’s Ali DeLoof narrowly won the women’s 100 back over Cal’s Blovad Keaton, 1:00.08 to 1:00.36 – a best time for Keaton by a couple tenths.
- Stanford sophomore Johannes Calloni picked up a solid victory in the men’s 100 back, earning a time of 55.77 to beat out fellow sophomore Hayden Cornellison of UNLV with his 56.48 for the silver.
- Another Cardinal sophomore, Allie Raab, won an individual event during the final session. Raab earned a commanding win in the 100 breast, touching at 1:07.87 as the only competitor under 1:09.
- Sam Iida, a junior from Arizona, handily won the men’s 200 IM with a final time of 2:03.16. His closest competition came from UCSB’s Douglas Nogueira with a 2:05.56.
- Rose Bowl’s team of Kailee Ruiz, Taylor Carey, Alex Syrkin and JungMin Yoon won the women’s 400 medley relay with a combined time of 4:22.26. The men’s relay was won by UNLV’s quartet of Hayden Cornellison, Francois Van Wynsberghe, R.J. Williams, and Hayden Hemmens.
