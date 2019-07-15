National Teamer Devon Nowicki Swims Top 10 US Times in 50/100 BR at WM Classic

2019 West Michigan Classic

July 13-14, 2019

Holland, MI

Holland Aquatic Center

Meet Site

Meet Mobile: 2019 West Michigan Classic

At the 2019 West Michigan Classic, national team member Devon Nowicki, swimming for his home club Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, popped two top 10 times in the US this year. His first win was in the 50 breast, swimming a 27.84. That time puts him at #10 in the country, just shy of his lifetime best of 27.10.

His second win of the meet was in the 100 breast, where he went a 1:00.64, a second off his lifetime best of 59.48. Nowicki’s time is now the 8th-fastest US time this year.

Future Michigan Wolverine and MHSAA state record holder Cam Peel (MLA) earned his first Olympic Trials cut in the 50 free. On Saturday, he led off the winning 200 free relay with a 23.44. The next day, he won the 50 free with a 23.13, dipping under the 23.19 standard.

PAC-12 champ Cameron Craig also made waves for MLA with his double event wins. Craig first set a new Holland Aquatic Center record in the 100 fly with a 54.39. His season best of 53.61 ranks within the top 25 US times this year. Craig also won the 50 fly with a season best of 24.79.

More Meet Highlights: