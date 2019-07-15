National Teamer Devon Nowicki Swims Top 10 US Times in 50/100 BR at WM Classic

2019 West Michigan Classic
- July 13-14, 2019
- Holland, MI
- Holland Aquatic Center
- Meet Site
- Meet Mobile: 2019 West Michigan Classic
At the 2019 West Michigan Classic, national team member Devon Nowicki, swimming for his home club Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, popped two top 10 times in the US this year. His first win was in the 50 breast, swimming a 27.84. That time puts him at #10 in the country, just shy of his lifetime best of 27.10.
His second win of the meet was in the 100 breast, where he went a 1:00.64, a second off his lifetime best of 59.48. Nowicki’s time is now the 8th-fastest US time this year.
Future Michigan Wolverine and MHSAA state record holder Cam Peel (MLA) earned his first Olympic Trials cut in the 50 free. On Saturday, he led off the winning 200 free relay with a 23.44. The next day, he won the 50 free with a 23.13, dipping under the 23.19 standard.
PAC-12 champ Cameron Craig also made waves for MLA with his double event wins. Craig first set a new Holland Aquatic Center record in the 100 fly with a 54.39. His season best of 53.61 ranks within the top 25 US times this year. Craig also won the 50 fly with a season best of 24.79.
More Meet Highlights:
- 12-year-old MLA swimmer Sophia Umstead swept all 3 open breaststroke events over the weekend (34.39, 1:14.66, 2:40.46). Umstead has already qualified for the 2019 Junior Nationals in the 200 breast from Indy sectionals in March with a 2:37.32, the 4th-fastest time in 11-12 age group history.
- Ian Miskelley of MLA was a double event winner in the 200 free (2:01.24) and 200 back (2:12.59).
- Multi-time high school state champ and future Virginia swimmer Henry Schutte (RAYS) won the 50 back (29.36) and 100 free (53.89) over the weekend.
- MLA’s Kathryn Ackerman won three events during the meet: the 100 fly (1:04.56), 100 free (59.18), and 400 free (4:27.06).
- Michigan post-grad Taylor Garcia, representing Byron Center, won the 50 back (29.54) and 100 back (1:03.23). Garcia was a 2016 Olympic Trials semi-finalist, finishing 16th in the event.
- MLA swimmer and future Alabama swimmer Riley Vanmeter took second in the 100 fly behind Craig with a 55.49. Vameter later won the 200 fly with a 2:06.13, just a second shy off the 2019 Junior Nationals cut.
