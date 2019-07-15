Caitlin Brooks Swims #11 US Time in 200 BK at Gainesville Sectionals

2019 Speedo Champions Series- Gainesville

Southern Zone South Sectionals

July 11-14, 2019

O’Connell Center Pool, University of Florida

Gainesville, FL

50m (LCM)

Kentucky Wildcat Caitlin Brooks, representing the host Gator Swim Club, won her second event of the Gainesville Sectional meet in the 200 back. Brooks smashed her lifetime best of 2:12.94 from the 2018 US Nationals to win with a 2:11.32. That time is now the 11th-fastest US time this year and the 29th-fastest time in 17-18 age group history.

Vanessa Pearl also won her second event of the meet, taking the 200 breast win with a 2:32.05. Her season best is a 2:30.90, which is ranked #20 in the US this year. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Gracie Weyant of the Sarasota Sharks finished in second with a lifetime best of 2:36.36. In the US this year, Weyant swam the 4th-fastest time in the 13-14 age group and cracked the top 50 times for all 18&U swimmers.

Winning his 4th event of the meet was Ridgefield’s Kieran Smith, taking the top time in the 200 back with a 2:02.38. Finishing in a tight second place was Brett Saunders (2:05.05), narrowly beating out 15-year-old FAST swimmer Josh Zuchowski (2:05.08). Zuchowski’s season and lifetime best is a 2:00.97, which ranks #17 in the US this year. That time is also the fastest time in the 15-16 age group this year and the 5th-fastest 18&U time.

More Day 4 Winners:

Florida Gator Nikki Miller won the women’s 200 fly with a season best time of 2:14.88, just a second off her lifetime best of 2:13.92 from the 2017 British Championships.

won the women’s 200 fly with a season best time of 2:14.88, just a second off her lifetime best of 2:13.92 from the 2017 British Championships. Florida HS 1A state champ Sterling Crane won the 200 fly with a season best of 2:01.08, qualifying him for the 2020 Olympic Trials.

won the 200 fly with a season best of 2:01.08, qualifying him for the 2020 Olympic Trials. In a tight women’s 100 free final, Gator Isabella Garofalo touched out 16-year-old Micayla Cronk (56.47) to win with a 56.43. Future Gator Talia Bates was also sub-57 with a 56.93.

touched out 16-year-old (56.47) to win with a 56.43. Future Gator was also sub-57 with a 56.93. Alberto Mestre Vivas won the men’s 100 free with a 50.60, holding off Grant Sanders ‘ 50.76 runner-up time.

won the men’s 100 free with a 50.60, holding off ‘ 50.76 runner-up time. Marco Guarente won his second event of the meet with his winning 200 breast time of 2:15.39.

Final Team Scores:

Top 3 Men’s Teams

Gator Swim Club- 1724 points Bolles School Sharks- 726 points South Florida Aquatic Club- 682 points

Top 3 Women’s Teams