NC State’s Curtis Wiltsey Earns Second Win on Day Four Of Greensboro Sectionals

2019 ESSZ SUMMER LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIP

July 11-14th

Greensboro. NC

Long Course Meters

The 2019 ESSZ Summer LC Championship capped off with the men’s and women’s 100 free, 200 breast, 200 back, and the 1500 free.

Ashley Neass, who will be a Kentucky Wildcat in the fall, handily won the women’s 1500 free to kick off the final session. The 18-year-old recorded a final time of 17:00.09 to close out her weekend. Running second was NC State’s Madeline Morello with a 17:17.60.

Rising NC State sophomore Curtis Wiltsey dominated the men’s 1500 free, official securing both titles in the longest distances with his 800 free win on the first night. The NC-native was the only competitor in the field to crack 16 minutes – he won the event with a solid 15:43.45 to earn a new personal best in the event. 16-year-old Jared Carter earned the runner-up spot with his final time of 16:12.62

Kentucky’s Riley Gaines won her first individual title of the meet during the women’s 100 free final. She battled it out with Duke’s Melissa Pish; the two crashed into the wall in times of 56.78 and 56.81 to finish first and second, respectively.

Former Duke swimmer Yusuke Legard, a native of England, showed up for his first and only event of the meet: the 100 free – and showed up he did. The 22-year-old won the event with a final time of 50.22, almost a full second ahead of Kentucky sprint staple Jason Head, who clocked a 51.17.

17-year-old Gillian Davey reigned supreme in the women’s 200 breast, and did so by a wide margin. Representing Central Iowa Aquatics, she stopped the clock at 2:32.31 to take the top spot ahead of another 17-year-old Genevieve Joyce out of Martins of Raleigh, who finished behind in 2:36.61.

South Carolina’s former breaststroke handyman Nils Wich-Glasen also picked up his first individual title on day four – in the men’s 200 breast. The 24-year-old held off a fast-charging William Brehm, a 17-year-old from Lakeside Aquatic Club, finishing to the wall in a time of 2:18.92 to Brehm’s 2:19.58.

NC State’s Emma Muzzy and MacKenzie Glover duked it out in the women’s 200 back final, with Glover getting off to a fast lead from the get-go and Muzzy attempting to reel her back in on the back-half. In the end, Muzzy narrowly got her hand on the wall first, registering a final time of 2:12.28. Glover finished a hair behind with a 2:12.39.

The men’s 200 back final – the final event of the competition – also featured an NC State throw-down. Wolfpack men finished 1-2-3 in the final, lead by John Healy‘s winning 2:00.66, followed by Jacob Johnson‘s 2:01.26, and concluding with Hennessey Stuart‘s 2:02.29.