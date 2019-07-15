Carly Novelline Completes Sprint FR Sweep at IL Senior Champs with 56.2 100

2019 LC IL SENIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIP

July 11-14th

Pleasant Prairie, WI

Hosted by Academy Bullets

Long Course Meters

Results on MeetMobile

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 3)

COMBINED

Academy Bullets – 1805.5 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 1427.5 St Charles Swim Team – 547.5 Patriot Aquatic Club – 467 Glenbrook Swim Club – 466.5

MEN

NASA Wildcat Aquatics – 702 Academy Bullets – 628 Wheaton Swim Club, Inc. – 446 Glenbrook Swim Club – 271 Patriot Aquatic Club – 265

WOMEN

Academy Bullets – 1177.5 NASA Wildcat Aquatics – 725.5 St Charles Swim Team – 366.5 WAVES Bloomington/Normal – 332 New Trier Aquatics – 210

The Illinois Swimming Senior Championships concluded on Sunday, with the final session featuring the 1500 free, 200 back, 100 free, and 200 fly. Academy Bullets won 2 of 3 team titles, coming out on top in both the combined and women’s team scoring. NASA Wildcat Aquatics were victorious in the men’s team battle.

Carly Novelline (NASA Wildcat) won another freestyle event after winning the 200 free on Friday and 50 free on Saturday. Novelline tore to a new meet record in the women’s 100 free, touching the wall in 56.25. Novelline’s personal best sits at 55.76. Anna Peplowski, who finished 2nd to Novelline in both the 200 and 50 free earlier in the meet, again was runner-up to Novelline, clocking a 57.07 for a new personal best. Peplowski raced the 100 after winning the previous event, the 200 back, in meet record fashion. In a 1-2 punch for WAVES Bloomington/Normal, Peplowski posted a 2:17.74 for 1st, while teammate Julia Heimstead broke away from the field on the last 50, finishing 2nd in 2:18.13. Peplowski was slightly off her best mark of 2:17.22, while Heimstead’s race was a personal best.

Emma Gleason (Patriot Aquatic Club) won the women’s 200 fly in a personal best of 2:16.27. Gleason used the 3rd 50 to open up a lead on Heimstead, who had gotten out to the early lead. Heimstead, the 100 fly champion from Friday, ended up in 2nd with a new personal best of 2:16.94. 16-year-old Andrew Dai (Wheaton Swim Club) took the men’s 200 fly by about a half second, clocking a 2:04.93. Dai has a lifetime best of 2:02.42.

Northwestern’s John Thorne won the men’s 200 back in 2:06.57, just off his personal best of 2:05.53. Teammate Dong Hyeon Hwang won the men’s 1500, clocking a 16:26.52. Hwang was the only swimmer in the field to break 16:30. Maggie Graves (Barrington Swim Club) won the women’s 1500 in dominant fashion, touching in 17:06.83. She was 10 seconds off her personal best of 16:56.75, but won the event by over 20 seconds. Luke Maurer (NASA Wildcat) won the men’s 100 free over 50 free champion Topher Stensby. Stensby was out just slightly faster than Maurer, 24.83 to 24.97, then Maurer came home faster, 26.89 to 27.08. Maurer ultimately won the event in 51.86, with Stensby right behind in 51.91.