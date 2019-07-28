Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The eighth and final preliminary session of the 2019 FINA World Championships will feature the men’s and women’s 400 IM, as well as the 4 x 100 medley relays.

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

Men’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay – Prelims

  • World Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009
  • World Championship Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009
  • World Junior Record: 3:35.17, Russia (Kolesnikov, Gerasimenko, Minakov, Markov), 2018
  • Defending World Champion: USA (Grevers, Cordes, Dressel, Adrian), 3:27.91

Women’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay – Prelims

  • World Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017
  • World Championship Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017
  • World Junior Record: 3:58.38, Canada (Hannah, Knelson, Oleksiak, Ruck), 2017
  • Defending 2017 World Champion: USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 3:51.55

200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Quote / Theme of the Meet:

From Day 1 TV interview, after Adam Peaty’s 100 BR semifinal with a world record:

“There’s always competition. You gotta train like there’s competition, and you gotta compete like there’s competition. Because… as soon as you don’t, that’s when you get second place.”

Vote Up200Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago
Pvdh

Umm, that’s great and all but are you just gonna ignore Rowdy’s “HAVE YOU EVER. HAVE YOU EVER” ?

Vote Up8-1Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
The Ready Room

Made more relevant by the fact he gave the interview not long after the women’s 400 free final

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
Chaitha D.

Ledecky didn’t loose because she didn’t train for competition. She lost because she was sick.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
The Ready Room

Yes, but we didn’t know that at the time

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
200 SIDESTROKE B CUT

Correct, she lost because she was sick. And while there were a few other upsets and changing of the guard examples that weren’t from a lack of training hard, I found his answer extremely fitting the summer before 2020 Olympics as a haunting reminder that every single swimmer there is always vulnerable.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Ol' Longhorn Biggest Fan

Smith WR on the relay today

Vote Up15-2Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Philip Johnson

I think this is the most least controversial thing you’ve said.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago
mediocre-ly

have they released relay lineups yet?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago
The Ready Room

Doesn’t look like it. They should be posted soon

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
16 minutes ago

