2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 6 Results American Caeleb Dressel was the pick ’em favorite in all 3 of his finals on Saturday to some degree, and he delivered in each.

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 8 Preview Katinka Hosszu will be on her way to becoming the first woman to be undefeated in both IM events for 4 consecutive LC Worlds meets.

North America: Regan Smith Continues Teenage Dominance in Women’s 200 Back 17-year-old Regan Smith has continued the tradition of teenagers dominating the women’s 200 back at the LC World Championships.

South America: Bruno Fratus Continues Momentum With 50 FR Silver Post-Surgery After undergoing shoulder surgery, Brazilian Bruno Fratus continues his recovery momentum with his silver medal performance in the 50 free final.