2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 8 Prelims Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
The eighth and final preliminary session of the 2019 FINA World Championships will feature the men’s and women’s 400 IM, as well as the 4 x 100 medley relays.
Men’s 400 IM – Prelims
- World Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (USA), 2008
- World Championship Record: 4:05.90, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2017
- World Junior Record: 4:14.00, Sean Grieshop (USA), 2016
- Defending 2017 World Champion: Chase Kalisz (USA), 4:05.90
Women’s 400 IM – Prelims
- World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2016
- World Championship Record: 4:29.33, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2017
- World Junior Record: 4:35.69, Zhou Min (CHN), 2014
- Defending 2017 World Champion: 4:29.33, Katinka Hosszu (HUN)
Men’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay – Prelims
- World Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009
- World Championship Record: 3:27.28, USA (Peirsol, Shanteau, Phelps, Walters), 2009
- World Junior Record: 3:35.17, Russia (Kolesnikov, Gerasimenko, Minakov, Markov), 2018
- Defending World Champion: USA (Grevers, Cordes, Dressel, Adrian), 3:27.91
Women’s 4 x 100 Medley Relay – Prelims
- World Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017
- World Championship Record: 3:51.55, USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 2017
- World Junior Record: 3:58.38, Canada (Hannah, Knelson, Oleksiak, Ruck), 2017
- Defending 2017 World Champion: USA (Baker, King, Dahlia, Manuel), 3:51.55
Quote / Theme of the Meet:
From Day 1 TV interview, after Adam Peaty’s 100 BR semifinal with a world record:
“There’s always competition. You gotta train like there’s competition, and you gotta compete like there’s competition. Because… as soon as you don’t, that’s when you get second place.”
Umm, that’s great and all but are you just gonna ignore Rowdy’s “HAVE YOU EVER. HAVE YOU EVER” ?
Made more relevant by the fact he gave the interview not long after the women’s 400 free final
Ledecky didn’t loose because she didn’t train for competition. She lost because she was sick.
Yes, but we didn’t know that at the time
Correct, she lost because she was sick. And while there were a few other upsets and changing of the guard examples that weren’t from a lack of training hard, I found his answer extremely fitting the summer before 2020 Olympics as a haunting reminder that every single swimmer there is always vulnerable.
Smith WR on the relay today
I think this is the most least controversial thing you’ve said.
have they released relay lineups yet?
Doesn’t look like it. They should be posted soon