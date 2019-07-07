2019 World University Games: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

The fourth session of the 2019 World University Games are set to begin with the finals of the women’s 1500m free, followed by three sets of semi-finals and six additional medal deciding races.

Japan’s Waka Kobori occupies the top seed heading into the first race of the evening and is the youngest competitor in the field. She earned a top eight finish in this event at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships – her first major international competition – and is likely looking to go nowhere but up as she continues to develop her elite profile.

The US’s IM figurehead in Ella Eastin will look to earn her first medal of the competition during the finals of the 200 IM. She moved through the semi-finals in third behind Great Britain’s Alicia Wilson and Abbie Wood.

Kirill Prigoda of Russia and Washington native Daniel Roy are seeded 1-2 for the finals of the men’s 200 breast with a pair of 2:09’s – the only competitors to dip below 2:11 in the heats. Look out for a close race between these two.

Soon-to-be NC State freshman Katharine Berkoff is another must-watch after breaking the meet record in the prelims of the 100 back with a 59.57, earning a new lifetime best. That time cracked the top 10 in the world this year; she’ll need to drop three-tenths to manage her way into the top eight, which would also be around the time that earned a US Olympic bid in this event back in 2016.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINALS

WUGs Record: 15:57.90, Simona Quadrella (ITA), 2017

Waka Kobori was out fast in the first third of the race, but Moesha Johnson inched her way ahead at the 500, and the two put a great deal of distance from the rest of the field. Around the 1000 mark, however, Kobori started to pull away, holding the lead all the way into the finish in a time of 16:16.33.

At the time that Johnson fell off, it looked as if Ohio State’s Molly Kowal was starting to make a push for third, but she was pretty far behind. In the end, Kowal indeed closed the distance, almost running down Johnson in the end but ultimately settling for third with a solid 16:20.94. Johnson claimed the runner-up with a 16:20.00.

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

WUGs Record: 2:10.03, Yui Ohashi (JPN), 2017

Stanford’s Ella Eastin made a huge push for first on the backstroke leg, getting ahead of Great Britain’s Alicia Wilson at the 100 mark. Although she fell behind Wilson during the breaststroke portion, Eastin had a lead coming off the wall going into the final 50, thanks to a brilliant underwater.

Despite her lead, however, Wilson dominated Eastin in the last 50, crashing to the wall in a final time of 2:11.35 to take the win by almost a full second. Eastin, sporting an uncharacteristically slow free leg, faded to second with a 2:12.24, holding off a charging Runa Imai of Japan by the slimmest of margins. Imai claimed the bronze in 2:12.25.

MEN’S 100 FREE – SEMIFINALS

WUGs Record: 47.62, Vladimir Morozov (RUS), 2013

Top 8 Qualifiers:

The first of two semi-final heats saw Brazilians Felipe De Souza and Marco Ferreira solidly claim the first and second spots with times of 48.82 and 49.10, respectively. De Souza’s time would go on to be good enough to seed him first going into tomorrow night’s finals – Americans Zach Apple and Tate Jackson also went 1-2 in the final semi-final heat, stopping the clock at 48.84 and 49.05. Apple and Jackson were actually behind the field at the turn, eventually blasting their way to the front with impressive back-halves.

Rounding out the remainder of the top eight is Great Britain’s David Cumberlidge (49.16), Italy’s Ivana Vendrame (49.16), Austria’s Heiko Gigler (49.39), and Korea’s Jaehoon Yang (49.43).

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – SEMIFINALS

WUGs Record: 57.63, Katerine Savard (CAN), 2013

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

WUGs Record: 2:08.37, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2017

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

WUGs Record: Katharine Berkoff (USA), 59.57, 2019

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

WUGs Record: 1:53.90, Nao Horomura (JPN), 2017

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – SEMIFINALS

WUGs Record: 2:22.32, Rie Kaneto (JPN), 2013

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

WUGs Record: 24.46, Zane Waddell (RSA), 2019

WOMEN’S 4 X 200 FREE RELAY – FINALS