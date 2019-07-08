5x Iowa State Finalist Jacob Keller to Join UNLV Rebels

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Valley High School team captain Jacob Keller has committed to swim at DI University of Nevada, Las Vegas beginning in the fall of 2019. He stated,

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to join the UNLV Rebels swim team this fall. The energy, enthusiasm, and chemistry between this team and staff was an immediate attraction. I feel like this is a place where I will be able to grow in and out of the pool and be challenged to perform at a very high level every single day. I can’t wait to start my Academic and Swimming career with the Rebel team at UNLV!”

During his season, Keller served as a team captain. He placed 3rd in the 50 free, earning him a Winter Juniors cut, and 5th in the 100 free at the Iowa Sigh school Championships. He anchored the 200 and 400 free relays, which placed 3rd and 4th, respectively. He was recognized as the District Swimmer of the Year and an Elite All-State for his season performances. Additionally, he was the High Point winner on the State Championship Team as a sophomore, junior, and senior.

In February, Jacob represented Dowling Catholic Riptide at the Iowa State Championships. There, he competed in the 50 free (3rd), 100 free (2nd), 200 free (2nd), 100 fly (12th), and the 200 and 400-freestyle and medley relays.

In addition, Jacob has been a 5-time individual Iowa state meet finalist in the 200 and 400 free and he has anchored the 200 to the all-time state record and the 400-free relay to the 3rd and 4th fastest times in state history.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 20.65

100 free – 45.90

200 free – 1:43.65

100 fly – 52.88

Jacob’s success does not only take place in the pool. The 4-sport athlete (football, swimming, track, baseball) also earned Elite All-State honors in track as a sophomore, junior, and senior.

In the fall, he will be joining fellow commits James Tarquin, Christopher Mykkanen, and Cameron Castro.

