Distance Freestyler Cameron Castro Signs with UNLV Rebels

Lakewood Aquatics’ Cameron Castro has signed an NLI with the UNLV Rebels for next fall.

I’m proud to have the opportunity to swim for such an amazing program!

TOP TIMES

500 free – 4:35.70

1000 free – 9:24.55

1650 free – 15:46.00

Castro had a fantastic showing at the 2018 Kevin B. Perry Invitational. There, he registered new lifetime best times in the 500 free, 1000 free, and mile. He finished 8th in the mile and 10th in the 1000 at the meet. At last year’s CIF Southern Section D3 Champs, Castro placed in the A final in two events. Representing Cerritos High School, Castro was 3rd in the 200 free (1:42.02) and 5th in the 500 free (4:36.37).

At the 2018 Western Athletic Conference championships, Castro would’ve scored with a 7th place finish in the mile and a B final appearance in the 500 free, based on his current best times. UNLV finished 2nd to Wyoming in the team race at last year’s champs.

Brad Gonzales was UNLV’s top distance swimmer last season, who last year went 4:19 in the 500 and 14:46 in the mile. He hasn’t swum yet this season, though, but is still on the roster.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].