Many Top Swimmers from Midwest Clubs to Converge at Carmel Invite

2019 CARMEL INVITE

January 18-20, 2019

Carmel, IN

The 2019 Carmel Invite, or CSC Invite, is scheduled for this weekend at IUPUI, one of the premier natatoriums in the country. After a glance at the psych sheets, it’s clear that the meet is a major draw for some of the best LSCs in the midwest, with tons of top swimmers from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and of course, Indiana, listed.

For the host team, the Carmel Swim Club, we’ll get to see their top stars in action. On the women’s side, one of them is Kelly Pash, a Texas Longhorn commit for the fall. The versatile Pash is set to race the 100/200 free, 100/200 fly, 100 back, and 200/400 IM. Wyatt Davis and Jake Mitchell are top swimmers on the boys’ side for Carmel. Davis is the top seed in the backstrokes by a wide margins, and is also set to race the 100/200 fly, 200/400 IM, and 200 breast. Mitchell, meanwhile, is entered in the 50/100/200 free, 400 IM, 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 breast. He’s the top seed in the 200 free (1:36.86).

Illinois will have a few of its top clubs represented, including downstate force Waves Bloomington/Normal Y (BNY), suburban powerhouse St. Charles Swim Team, and downtown Chicago standout Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club (CWAC). BNY’s Eliot Kennedy, 15, is the top seed in the girls’ 500 free and mile, while 16-year-old Thomas Reedy is the #2 seed in the boys’ 100 breast (56.77). SCST will be led by Mallory Jump and Mary Jania. Jump is the #2 seed in both the 100 fly and 200 IM, and the #3 seed in the 400 IM, while Jania is the top seed in the 200 breast (2:15.04). Parker Nolan is a standout for CWAC, the top seed in the 100 fly and the #2 seed in the 50 free and 100 free.

Cardinal Aquatics, the club team ran through the University of Louisville pool, will have a strong presence on the girls’ side. Gabi Albiero and Krista Wheeler are two of the top swimmers for them, with Albiero the top seed in the 100 fly and Wheeler the top seed in the 100 back. The pair has been part of some pretty deadly medley relays the last few years. Conner Kang of Lakeside Swim Team is another strong point for Kentucky clubs, as he’s the #2 seed in five events and tied with Nolan for the 100 fly top seed.

Club Wolverine of Michigan and Madison Aquatic Club of Wisconsin will be in attendance, too. For CW, backstroker Sophia Tuinman and sprinter Jojo Jorgenson are in position for meet titles. MAC is led by backstroker Katrina Marty, and University of Minnesota alum and Big Ten champion Derek Toomey is set to race for MAC. Toomey, who is a volunteer assistant with the University of Wisconsin program, is the top seed in the 50 free and 100 free.