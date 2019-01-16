Navy Picks Up RMSC Distance Specialist Nathan Watts for 2019

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club’s Nathan Watts has committed to the Naval Academy for this coming fall.

“The opportunities the Academy provides both academically and athletically are unlike any other. The team and coaching staff are phenomenal and I am excited to be joining the Brigade of Midshipmen. Go Navy! Beat Army!”

TOP TIMES

500y free – 4:36.10

100y free – 9:25.82

1650y free – 15:44.74

Watts excels the longer the distance. The Rockville High School senior is the defending 500 free champion after his winning performance in the event last year at the Maryland 4A/3A HS Championships, where he was also 10th in the 100 back. Last summer, he finished 5th in the 1500m free at the 2018 Eastern Zone Championships.

Watts is a 2017-2018 USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and is captain of the Rockville High School Swim Team.

At the 2018 Patriot League Champs, Watts would’ve been 8th in the mile with his current best time. Right now, sophomores Luke Johnson and Ryan Waters lead Navy in the mile. They finished 1st and 3rd last year at Patriots in the event, respectively, as freshmen.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].