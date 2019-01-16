European Broadcasting Union To Televise Euro Meet In Luxembourg

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will join the European swimming federation (LEN) in providing “enhanced TV coverage” of the 2019 Euro Meet in Luxembourg later this month.

LEN says the TV coverage will “reach more fans and engage more people through swimming between our top events, the long- and short-course European Championships.”

The full LEN statement is below:

European Aquatics are set to further promote swimming and boost the fans’ engagement by offering added values for some already-existing, well-established meets in the continent. The first competition is due on next week, the Euro Meet in Luxembourg, which is going to be the first stage of the LEN Swimming Cup. “We are pleased to cooperate with well-established meets” LEN President Paolo Barelli said. “Together with our Partner EBU we offer enhanced TV coverage from the competitions thus we can reach more fans and engage more people through swimming between our top events, the long- and short-course European Championships.” The Euro Meet in Luxembourg will take place on 25-27 January with a handful of the greatest stars having already confirmed their participation, including the top two female swimmers of the world, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu. More information to follow soon!

You can see a more full list of the athletes competing in Luxembourg here.