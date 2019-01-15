Energy Standard to Send Kolesnikov, Proud, Romanchuk to Euro Meet

2019 EURO MEET

January 25th-29th, 2019

d’Coque, Luxembourg-Kirchberg

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

After world record holder Sarah Sjöström was announced as a competitor for the upcoming 2019 Euro Meet at the end of last week, a flurry of additional names have been announced today.

It appears that Team Energy Standard will be traveling to Luxembourg for the meet. Russian Kliment Kolesnikov, Ukrainians Sergiy Frolov and Mykhailo Romanchuk, and Great Britain’s Ben Proud and Georgia Davies will be racing at the meet, adding a ton of star talent and depth to the field.

Kolesnikov has been hot this past year, and had a fantastic 2018 that included breaking the 50 back world record. Frolov and Romanchuk are both fantastic distance swimmers, and Romanchuk is carrying a lot of momentum into the new year. Just last month at the 2018 World SC Championships, Romanchuk broke the meet record with a 14:09.14 to become the 2nd-fastest performer in history in the event.

Meanwhile, Proud and Davies bring a lot of sprint tenacity to the field. Proud is one the world’s top sprinters in the 50 free and 50 fly, while Davies is the reigning European champion in the 50 back.

Katinka Hosszu and David Verraszto along with German breaststroker Marco Koch have since been announced as headliners for the meet, as well as the aforementioned Sjöström.