ASCA Announces Class of 2019 Hall of Fame Inductees

The American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA) has announced four inductees into their Hall of Fame class of 2019.

JOHN MATTOS

Mattos was a Colorado State University graduate who went on to coach the CSU women’s swim program for 31 seasons, where had over 200 career dual meet wins. He guided the Rams to 77 individual conference titles, 2 District VII regional team titles, 5 High Country Athletic Conference championships, 2 Western Athletic Conference titles and 1 Mountain West Conference regular season team championship. He was named HCAC’s Coach of the Year 3 times, the WAC Coach of the Year twice, and the MWC Coach of the Year once.

In 1994, CSU finished 12th at the NCAA Division I Championships as legendary swimmer, Amy Van Dyken, became the first CSU swimmer to win an NCAA individual event championship while setting a new NCAA and US record in the 50 free. Mattos was named an assistant coach for two different World Championships teams, and was inducted into CSU’s own hall of fame in 2005.

KATHY MCKEE

McKee, the 2014 North Carolina Age Group Coach of the Year, has coached swimmers at SwimMAC Carolina from age groupers to national level swimmers and those named to the National Junior team. She also served as a coach of the National Junior team in 2007. McKee has also spent time coaching with North Carolina Aquatic Club (NCAC), another top club in the state of North Carolina, and has helped develop national level swimmers on Dynamo Swim Club in Georgia, too.

MIKE PARRATTO

Known recently for his work coaching world junior record holder and breakout American backstroker Regan Smith, Parratto had headed swim clubs since 1984. He spent more than two decades with the Seacoast Swimming Association in NH, then moved to the Lawrence Swim Team in 2010 in IN, and he’s since led the way with the Riptide Swim Team in MN. Parratto has served as a coach on staffs for Junior National Teams, National Teams, World Championships, Pan Pacs, Olympics, and a plethora of national camps.

MAUREEN SHEEHAN

Sheehan has spent 40 years coaching in the state of Illinois. Her swimmers have gone on to make U.S. National Teams and even Olympic Teams. The ASCA says, ‘in addition to an incredible record of team success. She is now battling a serious Illness and we wish her all the best in that battle, and she is in our prayers daily. Her positive influence in the lives of countless athletes stands as a huge contribution to our sport, far in excess of her considerable competitive coaching success. Coach Mo was a unanimous selection by ASCA Board of Directors.’