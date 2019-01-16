Felicia Pasadyn Drops 53.7 100 BK at 2019 Northeast Ohio HS Classic

2019 NORTHEAST OHIO CLASSIC

January 12, 2019

Canton, OH

Serving as a big invite meet before next month’s OHSAA Championships, several top high school programs from northeast Ohio came together last weekend for a meet.

GIRLS MEET

Top 5 teams

Hoover – 243 New Albany – 213 Hudson – 204 Brecksville-Broadway Heights – 162 Coffman – 145

Hoover won the team race on the girls’ side, amassing 243 points last week in Canton. They won the 200 free relay, and senior Caroline Ehlers took the 50 free (23.38) over Hudson sophomore Mackenzie Dewitt (23.54).

New Albany won the 400 free relay, and were led by Ava Lachey. The freshman Lachey was 50.02 to win the individual 100 free, and she had a great 49.93 as New Albany crushed a 3:29.89. Lachey also wen 56.16 to place 2nd in the 100 back.

Hudson had two individual winners on the day. In the 200 free, senior Maddie Hannan posted a 1:51.91 to take the event. The next race, the 200 IM, junior Paige McCormick put down a 2:03.04 to win it. Hudson would also win the 200 medley relay, with McCormick splitting a 29.46 breast, followed by Hannan (25.46) and Dewitt (22.92).

Brunswick’s Felicia Pasadyn had a phenomenal meet, clocking a 53.73 to win the 100 back and a 54.26 to win the 100 fly. Pasadyn, a senior and a commit to Harvard, was also 25.33 leading off Brunswick’s 200 medley relay and had a 50.50 400 free relay split. That’s a half second drop from her old PR in the 100 back, and she took more than a full second off of her old best in the 100 fly.

Brecksville-Broadway Heights’ Hannah Bach was great in the 100 breast, going 1:01.31 to win it. She was also 27.91 for the best breast split in the 200 medley relay.

BOYS MEET

Top 5 teams

Dublin Jerome – 232 Hoover – 215 St. Charles Prep – 187 Brecksville-Broadway Heights – 174 Massillon Jackson – 157

Hoover nearly swept things with a win in the boys team race, but it was Dublin Jerome with the team effort here. Hoover was buoyed by relay strength and team depth. They won the 200 free relay in 1:25.28, getting a 20.56 anchor from senior Max Scott. Scott also placed 2nd in the individual 50 free (21.11), and he anchored Jerome’s 2nd place 400 free relay (3:11.44) with a 46.07.

Will Rose of Alliance was the most impressive individual at the meet. Rose took home wins in both sprint free events, first going 20.35 to win the 50, and then going 45.10 to take the 100 free. Also winning twice was Eric Chimes of Brecksville – Broadway Heights. Chimes had a tight double, taking on the 100 fly first (50.85) and then going back with just the 100 free between to take the 500 free (4:41.57).

Karl Helmuth was key for Hoover, taking 2nd in the 100 breast (57.24) behind Brecksville-Broadway Heights’ Pete Krusinski (56.84), and 3rd in the 100 free (46.28). Helmuth, a sophomore, was 25.52 breast as Hoover won the 200 medley relay (1:32.71) and 46.58 to anchor their winning 400 free relay (3:09.27).