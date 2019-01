Courtesy: Bryant Athletics

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University men’s swimming and diving graduate student Micah Ornelas (San Diego, Calif.) has been named the MAAC Swimmer of the Week.

Ornelas won all three of his individual events in last Saturday’s meet at UMass. He won the 100 fly (48.96), 200 fly (1:53.18) and the 200 IM (1:52.76). Ornelas set a UMass pool record with his time in the 100 fly.

Ornelas has now won three swimmer of the week honors.