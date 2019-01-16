Canadian Butterflier Charles Millette Commits to TCU

Canadian Charles Millette of Pointe-Claire Swim Club has signed an NLI with TCU for next fall.

An absolute dream come true to head down to Forth Worth in the fall and begin this new Chapter. None of this would of been possible without the presence of my family, coaches, teammates and friends. Can’t wait to continue to do what I love most in the world with the TCU family. Go Frogs!!!

TOP TIMES

100m fly – 56.51

200m fly – 2:03.49

200m back – 2:05.84

200m IM – 2:09.56

400m IM – 4:31.62

Millette is versatile, with strong times in fly and IM. His times convert to 49.64 / 1:48.72 in fly, 1:51.20 in back, and 1:53.83 /3:58.93 in IM.

At the 2018 Canadian Nationals in April, Millette placed 5th in the 200 fly (2:03.68), and he also touched 5th at their Summer Champs. At the 2018 Canadian Junior Champs, Millette struck gold, claiming the 400 IM title with his current best time.

Last year, TCU was led by Dayne Odendaal in the 200 fly (1:47.83), and had three men under 1:50 in that event. They had three men under four minutes in the 400 IM last year, with Carlos Hunnicutt leading the way there (3:52.45). Millette should come in with an opportunity to be a team leader in at least one event, depending on how he transitions to yards swimming.

