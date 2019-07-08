New Caledonia, Tahiti Win First Gold Medals of 2019 Pacific Games (SWIMMING)

Swimming at the 2019 Pacific Games

July 9th-13th, 2019

LCM (50m), prelims/finals

Samoa Aquatic Center, Apia, Samoa (Pool Events)

Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort, Mulifanua, Samoa (Open Water Events)

Website/Results

Pool and open water swimmers from 15 countries are scheduled to race this week at the 2019 Pacific Games. The multi-sport event, which takes place each year prior to the Summer Olympics, features all of the small island nations from around the Pacific Ocean.

The first medals were handed out on Monday morning, when New Caledonia’s Charlotte Robin repeated as champion in the women’s open water event, which is 5km this year, up from 3km in the last edition.

Four years ago at Papua New Guinea 2015 XV Pacific Games, New Caledonia swimmer Charlotte Robin won gold in the women's…

In the men’s race, Tahitian swimmer Rahiti De Vos won gold, giving Tahiti their first gold medal of the 2019 event.

The golden start for New Caledonia foretells a repeat of the 2015 event, where they won half (21 out of 42) medals in swimming. Tahiti, meanwhile, earns their first swimming medal since at least 2007 (records prior to 2011 get sketchy).

There will be some turnover in this year’s events; for example, Papua New Guinean swimmer Ryan Pini, a 4-time Olympian and Pacific Games legend, is not swimming this year, instead serving as deputy chair of the Pacific Games Council Athletes Commission. In 2015, he won 6 individual gold medals to go with 3 relay medals. Also absent from this year’s meet is Tonga’s Amini Fonua, who swept the breaststroke events (including Meet Records in the 50 and 100) last year.

On the women’s side, Lara Grangeon, who won 11 gold medals in 2015, will also be absent as she’s in Japan on training camp while preparing to represent France at the World Championships (New Caledonia is a special collectivity of France and its athletes represent France at most international competitions).

Among the biggest names returning are Emma Terebo, who won 9 gold and 1 bronze medals in 2015. That includes Games Record in the 50 backstroke (29.18), 100 backstroke (1:02.60), and 50 free (26.26).

Open Water Finishes:

Women’s 5km:

1st: Charlotte Robin NCL

2nd: Maiana Flament, NCL

3rd: Matelita Buadromo Fiji

Men’s 5km:

1st: Rahiti De Vos. Tahiti

2nd: Hugo Savignac, NCL

3rd: Benoit Riviere, NCL

Pool Schedule