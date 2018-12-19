UNLV Picks Up James Tarquin and Christopher Mykkanen for 2019-20

James Tarquin from Silver Springs, Florida and Christopher Mykkanen of Irvine, California have both signed NLIs to swim for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the class of 2023.

James Tarquin

“I am honored and proud to announce my commitment to the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

“I have and [sic] immediate identity with and liking for my future teammates. The campus and facilities are wonderful.

“UNLV has an impressive, fantastic coaching staff, led by Coach Ben Loorz. Thank you for this opportunity!”

Tarquin is homeschooled and swims year-round for YMCA of Central Florida. He won the 200 fly (2:06.32) and 400 IM (4:31.95) at in Southern Zone Senior Long Course Championships in Huntsville, Alabama this summer, qualifying for Winter Nationals in the latter. He left the meet with new PBs in the 100 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. Tarquin competed in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM at 2018 Speedo Winter Juniors East and earned a PB in the 200 fly. Last April, he had a strong showing at 2018 YMCA Short Course National Championships, finaling in the 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM and putting up a lifetime best in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 3:57.68

200 IM – 1:51.52

200 fly – 1:50.28

100 fly – 51.29

Christopher Mykkanen

Mykkanen is a senior at Foothill High School in Santa Ana, CA. He came from behind to win the 200 free (1:38.68) and was runner-up in the 500 (4:28.02) at the 2018 CIF-Southern Section Division 2 Championships. He also contributed to Foothill’s winning 400 free relay (46.69) and 7th-place 200 medley relay (23.16 butterfly leg). In club swimming where he represents Irvine Novaquatics, Mykkanen specializes in distance freestyle. He earned PBs in the 1650 free and 1000 free, finishing 2nd and 4th, respectively, at Carlsbad Sectionals. This summer at Speedo Junior Nationals in his home pool, Mykkanen went best times in the 200 free (1:54.15) and 400 free (4:02.68).

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:25.98

1000 free – 9:18.07

500 free – 4:27.79

200 free – 1:38.68

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].