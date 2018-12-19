MN Sprinter Caroline Anderson Commits to Colgate

Lakeville, Minnesota’s Caroline Anderson has signed an NLI to swim for Colgate University in 2019-20. Anderson is a senior at Lakeville North High School where she is a team record-holder.

“I chose Colgate because of the close knit feel of the team, amazing coaches, and the academic environment. I can’t wait to be a Raider!”

Anderson won the 100 free title at the Section 1AA Championships during her senior season before going on to the 2018 Minnesota MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships. There, she contributed to Lakeville North’s 13th-place team finish by scoring in the 50 free (12th with 24.39), 100 free (16th with 54.99), 200 free relay (5th, with anchor split of 23.68), and 400 free relay (9th, with leadoff split of 55.03).

Anderson swims year-round for Riptide. She earned PBs in both the 50 free and 100 free this fall during high school season, and over the summer she notched best times in the 50 free and 50 back while competing in the 50/100 free and 50 back at Minnesota Swimming Senior Long Course Championships. Her top LCM times in the 100/200 back and 200 free date from last summer.

SCY times:

50 free – 24.23 (23.68 relay split)

100 free – 52.83

Extremely excited to announce my commitment to swim D1 and continue my education at Colgate University in New York!! #gogate pic.twitter.com/uvDFBQhlMK — Caro (@Caroline_Fae) October 6, 2018

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].