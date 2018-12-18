2x NCSA Champion Emma Atkinson Verbals to Virginia Tech for 2020

Emma Atkinson of Germantown Academy and the Germantown Academy Aquatic Club has announced a verbal commitment to Virginia Tech for the fall of 2020.

Atkinson is coming off of a great summer, where she won 2018 NCSA titles in the 200m back and 200m free. She was also the runner-up in the 100 back. Earlier in the year, at Easterns in February, Atkinson won both the 100 free and 200 free and helped Germantown Academy to wins in the 200 and 400 free relays.

TOP TIMES

SCY/LCM

100 back – 53.31/1:02.08

200 back – 1:53.77/2:12.74

100 free – 50.26/58.07

200 free – 1:47.28/2:02.15

500 free – 4:51.31/4:24.00

Atkinson recently had a great meet in yards, going SCY bests in the 100/200 back and 200/500 free at the 2018 OLY Invite. There, she won both backstroke races.

Atkinson should be an impactful addition to the VT roster, especially if she improves with more than a year until she gets to campus in the fall of 2020. She’s about seven-tenths off of the program record in the 200 back, but she projects to be both a useful backstroker and rangy freestyler for the Hokies. Atkinson will be a likely A-finalist in the 200 back at ACCs and could wind up being a scorer in the 100 back, 200 free, 500 free, and perhaps the 100 free.

With school record holder in both backstrokes, Klaudia Nazieblo, just graduating, Atkinson will address a lineup gap for the Hokies when she arrives on campus.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].