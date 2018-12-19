2020’s Emily O’Connell Announces Verbal Commitment to Miami RedHawks

St. Louis, Missouri’s Emily O’Connell has verbally committed to swim for Miami University beginning in the fall of 2020. O’Connell is a junior at Visitation Academy; she swims year-round for Rockwood Swim Club under coach Mary Liston.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Miami University. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team! GO REDHAWKS! #LoveAndHonor”

O’Connell specializes in butterfly and sprint freestyle. She was runner-up in the 100 fly (56.09) and placed 10th in the 50 free (24.47) as a freshman at the 2017 MSHSAA Girls Class 1 State Swimming Championship. She is the Visitation Academy record-holder in the 100 fly and 50 free and a member of National Honor Society. In club swimming, O’Connell is the Ozark LSC record-holder in the 50 fly and 200 fly. She placed 3rd in the 50 fly at Columbia Sectionals in March and left the meet with PBs in the 50/200 free and 50/200 fly. She competed at both 2018 NCSA Spring and Summer Championships in the 50/100 free and 50/100/200 fly, finaling in the 50 fly at the Spring meet.

O’Connell is a USA Swimming Athlete Representative for the Ozark LSC.

Best times:

50 fly: 24.82

100 fly: 56.09

200 fly: 2:05.44

50 free: 24.17