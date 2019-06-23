Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Steve West, 47, Blasts 1:04.84 100 Breast, Lowering Own Masters World Record

2019 MISSION VIEJO SWIM MEET OF CHAMPIONS

47-year-old Steve West has done it again, this morning lowering his own month-old masters world record of 1:04.99 down to a 1:04.84 at the 2019 Mission Viejo Meet of Champions. West, who swims for Irvine Novaquatics Masters, has now broken the masters world record for the 45-49 age bracket in the 100 LCM breaststroke three times in the past 13 months.

In May at the 2019 NOVA Grand Challenge, West swam a 1:04.99 to lower the previous masters world record–also set by West–of 1:05.08 by 9/100ths. Splits for the race are currently unavailable.

Though West qualified 9th after prelims he has scratched finals and will not seek to improve upon his new record this evening. Leading the men’s 100 breaststroke tonight is 2016 Olympic champion in the 200 breaststroke, Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Balandin (1:01.40), who is followed by China’s Yan Zibei (1:01.80). Tuscon-Ford’s Sam Ida and China’s Zhang Ruixuan tied for third with a 1:02.74.

In Saturday prelims West swam a 2:21.39 in the 200 breast to rank 13th among finals qualifiers, though he also scratched the finals of the longer distance.

In addition to his newly-improved 1:04.84-100 breast masters world record, West holds the 200 breast masters world records (LCM) in the 40-44 age group (2:18.57) and 45-49 age group (2:19.44). West’s feats also extend to SCM, where he holds both the 100 and 200 breast masters world records for both the 40-44 and 45-49 age groups, as well as 22 U.S. national breaststroke masters records.

luigi

I believe that Italian Carlo Travaini, born in ’63, swam it in 1:04.70

Ol' Longhorn

LCM? Sure it wasn’t SCM? Either way, absurdly fast.

Ol' Longhorn

I take it back. He went 1:05.1 LCM in 2018 at 55. Unreal.

JP input is too short

That would not be in the 45-49 age group, if my math is not failing me.

NoFlyKick

Those meet the US Open QT in 100 & 200 Br.

