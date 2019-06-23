Maxime Rooney Swims 49.7 in 100 Free at Lowkey Texas Open Meet

2019 Texas Open

June 21-23rd, 2019

LCM (50m), age group, timed finals sessions

Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Most of the Texas Longhorns collegiate and post-grad athletes were racing in other spots this weekend, including a large contingent at the Texas Senior Circuit meet in College Station. One of the newest Longhorns, transfer from the University of Florida Maxime Rooney, stayed closer to home, though, and raced instead at the local Texas Open hosted by Longhorn Aquatics. He was one of a handful of 19 & over swimmers at the meet, along with teammates like Josh Artmann and Mason Tenney.

While none of the times on their own were earth-shattering, it is significant as Rooney’s 2nd meet in Austin since announcing his intent to transfer in early May.

Rooney’s Results:

100 free – 49.76

100 back – 56.56

200 free – 1:50.00

As we try to read into Rooney’s intentions going forward, after he made almost a full-scale shift to butterfly in his junior season at Florida (with success), he swam the 100 fly (53.23) and 200 IM (2:04.41) in late May at another local, mostly age-group, meet. This week he swam the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back. Aside from the 100 back being .05 away from his lifetime best, there’s no real strong indicators as to which direction he’s going.

Mason Tenney‘s Results:

200 IM – 2:11.18

200 fly – 2:15.56

200 free – 1:57.97

100 fly – 56.92

Josh Artmann‘s Results:

100 back – 56.23

200 free – 1:54.37

Emma Wheal‘s Results:

100 free – 57.25

200 IM – 2:26.92

50 free – 26.21

100 back – 1:07.19

100 fly – 1:01.54

Emma Wheal was probably the top junior at the meet; she was originally committed to Virginia, but after a breakout 25.4 in a meet last June, she changed her commitment to Stanford.

