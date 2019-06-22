2019 FINA Men’s Super Final – Stat Leaders Through Quarterfinals

FINA MEN’S WATER POLO WORLD LEAGUE SUPER FINAL

The 2019 FINA Men’s Super Final is underway in Belgrade. Here we have a leaderboard for the top 5 players in each statistical category that will be updated after each day of competition. The overall team stats will be posted, as well as individual player stats for goals, shot percentage, saves, and save percentage. At the end of the tournament, we’ll add in total stats for blocks, steals, and fouls.

Here are the stats leaderboards following the quarterfinal round of the competition. Each of the 8 teams have played 4 games.

TEAM STATS

Team Goals Shot % Saves Save % Blocks Steals Fouls Australia 47 42.30% 39 48.10% 8 30 46 Canada 28 27.20% 39 40.20% 11 28 56 Croatia 60 49.20% 37 52.10% 9 47 58 Hungary 52 42.30% 36 44.40% 15 43 60 Japan 51 37.50% 36 37.50% 6 39 42 Kazakhstan 25 24.30% 27 27.80% 6 38 59 Serbia 62 48.10% 35 57.40% 16 44 45 Spain 61 47.30% 36 47.40% 14 53 51

There are some stats of note through the quarterfinal round. Around the goal, Serbia is putting on a show. Not only are they leading in goals scored, they have the highest shot percentage in the tournament so far, and a huge 57.4% save percentage in the goal. Serbia is also leading in blocks, with 16 on the board through the first 4 games. Croatia is pushing 50% in shot percentage, and is also over 50% in save percentage. They’ve also put up a tournament-leading 47 steals so far.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

GOALS

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Granados Ortega Alvaro Spain 19 2 Inaba Yusuke Japan 18 3 D’Souza Reuel Canada 13 4 Arai Atsushi Japan 12 5 Pasztor Maytas/Filipovic Filip/Batori Bence Hungary/Serbia/Hungary 10

Spain’s Alvaro Granados Ortega has put on a monster performance thus far, averaging 4.75 goals per game. Yusuke Inaba of Japan is right behind, with an average of 4.5 goals per game. Alvaro has scored nearly 1/3 of Spain’s goals, while Yusuke is at about 40% of Japan’s goals.

SHOT PERCENTAGE

Rank Player Team Shot % 1 Lachlan Hollis/Timothy Putt Australia/Australia 100% 2 3 Dusko Pijetlovik/Andrew Ford Serbia/Australia 83.3% 4 5 Josef Nemet Toni Hungary 77.8%

Australia has a few shooters who are highly accurate, although they aren’t taking many shots. Lachlan Hollis and Timothy Putt are both 2-for-2 on shots, while Andrew Ford is 5-for-6. Australia is shooting 42.3% as a team.

SAVES

Rank Player Team Saves 1 Gergely Kardos Istvan /Katsuyuki Tanamura Hungary/Japan 36 2 3 Anthony Hrysanthos Australia 26 4 Dusan Aleksic Canada 25 5 Marko Bijac/Daniel Lopez Pinedo Croatia/Spain 24

Gergely Kardos Istvan and Katsuyuki Tanamura are each leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the keepers, having saved 36 shots each.

SAVE PERCENTAGE

Rank Player Team Save % 1 Gojko Pijetlovic Serbia 64.5% 2 Marko Bijac Croatia 55.8% 3 Daniel Lopez Pinedo/Branislav Mitrovic Spain/Serbia 50.0% 4 5 Ivan Marcelic Croatia 46.4%

Gojko Pijetlovic of Serbia is low on saves, coming in at 20, but his save percentage is very high. WIth 0nly 20 saves, he is also saving 64.5% nof the shots that come his way. The save leaders Kardos and Tanamura are saving 45.0% and 37.5% respectively.