Texan Sprinter Emma Wheal Changes Verbal from UVA to Stanford

After having announced a verbal commitment to Virginia in May, Emma Wheal has switched her allegiance and made a verbal pledge to Stanford University for the fall of 2019. Wheal wrote on social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Stanford University! I can’t wait to spend the next four years on the farm!! 🌲❤️ #gocard”

Wheal is a junior at Austin, Texas’ Westlake High School in where she specializes in sprint freestyle. A NISCA All-American, she was runner-up in the 50 free (23.11) and third in the 100 free (50.65) at the 2018 Texas UIL 6A Swimming & Diving State Meet. She led off Austin Westlake’s state-champion 200 free relay and anchored the second-place 200 medley relay (22.66). Her lifetime bests in the 50/100 free come from her sophomore year high school season.

Wheal swims year-round for Western Hills Athletic Club. She attended USA Swimming’s National Select Camp in Colorado Springs from October 11th-14th. At Summer Juniors in Irvine she placed third in the 50 free (25.84) and 16th in the 100 free (57.85). She earned a PB in the latter with 56.83 in prelims. She also competed in the 100 fly.

Stanford graduated sprinters Simone Manuel, Janet Hu, Alex Meyers, and Lindsey Engel after last season. Wheal would have scored for the Cardinal in the B final of the 50 free and the C finals of the 100 free and 100 fly at 2018 Pac-12 Championships. It took 1:48.34 to get a second swim in the 200 free and 56.28 in the 100 back. Alexandra Crisera has also verbally committed to Stanford’s class of 2023.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.62

100 free – 49.81

200 free – 1:51.11

50 fly – 26.68

100 fly – 54.16

50 back – 26.47

100 back – 56.74

