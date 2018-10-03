Stanford Opens C/O 2019 Recruiting with Verbal from #7 Alexandra Crisera

Manhattan Beach, California-native Alexandra Crisera has made a verbal commitment to Stanford University, becoming the Cardinal’s first prospective member of the class of 2023. Crisera ranks #7 on our list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2019.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Stanford University! Huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout my swimming career ❤️🌲 #fearthetree”

Crisera swims for Mira Costa High School and the club team Beach Cities Swimming. She is the two-time defending CIF-Southern Section Division 2 champion in the 100 free and the defending champion in the 100 back.

Best Times:

100 free – 48.87

50 free – 22.43

200 free – 1:47.09

100 back – 52.87

200 back – 1:54.44

200 IM – 2:00.91

Crisera won the 100 back (1:00.89) and 200 back (2:12.52) at 2018 Summer Juniors in Irvine, and she was runner-up in the 50 free (25.77). Stanford’s only A-finalist in the 100 free at Pac-12s was senior Simone Manuel. Manuel and Janet Hu, also a senior, were the lone Cardinal sprinters in the A final of the 50 free. Meanwhile in the 100 back, Pac-12 champion Hu was the only Stanford swimmer in the A, B or C final. Head coach Greg Meehan brought in a talented and very deep class of 2022 (Allie Raab, Amalie Fackenthal, Anya Goeders, Carolina Sculti, Daria Lenz, Lucie Nordmann, Morgan Tankersley, Taylor Ruck, Zoe Bartel) which will fill many of the holes left by departing seniors Manuel, Hu, Ally Howe, Linsey Engel, and others.

While not yet in scoring range for NCAAs, Crisera would have been an A finalist at 2018 Pac-12 Championships in the 100 free and 100 back, a B finalist in the 50 free and 200 back, and a C finalist in the 200 free and 200 IM. A 2018-19 USA Swimming National Junior Teamer, USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and NISCA All-American, she is one of the top sprinters in the class, whose 50-100-200 freestyles will be a boon to Stanford’s relays.

