Smith, Finke Top USA Swimming’s Third Annual 18 & Under World 100

USA Swimming recognized the top ranked American junior swimmers on Wednesday with the announcement of their third annual 18 & under world 100.

For the second consecutive year National Team members Regan Smith and Robert Finke topped the charts with the top performances among all U.S. 18-and-under competitors. Smith was ranked the #1 female due to her 58.83 swim in the 100 backstroke, registering 964 FINA points, and Finke did the same for men with his 953 points in the 1500 freestyle (14:48.70).

In addition to both of those swims, four more Americans had the top 18 & under time in the world for 2018: Daniel Roy (200 breast), Reece Whitley (100 breast), Jack LeVant (200 free), and Carson Foster (400 IM).

In order to be named to the 18 & Under World 100, swimmers must be 18 on September 1st, 2018, registered as a USA Swimming member at the time of the qualifying performance, and must be eligible to represent the U.S. in international competition as of September 1st.

Any World 100 members with a power rank inside the top 50 of each gender who have never represented the U.S. internationally and are currently in high school will represent USA Swimming at the 2019 Mel Zajac Jr. International meet in Vancouver. Last year, nine members of the World 100 group made their debut at that competition and went on to qualify for the Junior Pan Pacs.

Check out all of those recognized below:

Male Female Robert Finke Regan Smith Daniel Roy Zoe Bartel Reece Whitley Phoebe Bacon Jack LeVant Erica Sullivan Carson Foster Dakota Luther Gianluca Urlando Mariah Denigan Joshua Matheny Ella Nelson Andrew Abruzzo Alex Walsh Max McHugh Grace Ariola Jake Foster Emily Weiss Michael Brinegar Emma Weyant Shaine Casas Katharine Berkoff Adam Chaney Isabelle Stadden Trey Freeman Olivia Carter Van Mathias Gretchen Walsh Drew Kibler Chase Travis Ethan Harder Claire Tuggle Kieran Smith Vanessa Pearl AJ Pouch Maxine Parker Destin Lasco Lindsay Looney Patrick Callan Lucie Nordmann Danny Kovac Kensey McMahon Peter Larson Olivia Bray Kevin Vargas Kaitlynn Sims Jason Louser Madelyn Donohoe Ross Dant Lillie Nordmann David Curtiss Isabel Gormley AJ Bornstein Zoie Hartman Will Grant Allie Raab Jake Magahey Kate Douglass Ryan Gridley Coleen Gillilan Tim Connery Isabel Ivey Mikey Calvillo Alexandra Crisera Wyatt Davis Torri Huske Arik Katz Annabel Crush Ethan Heasley Cassidy Bayer Keegan Walsh Anna Keating Matthew Willenbring Christin Rockway Ian Grum Julia Cook Charles Scheinfeld Kaitlyn Dobler Dare Rose Abby Arens Josh Bottelberghe Kaki Christensen Keith Myburgh Justina Kozan Jack Dahlgren Kathryn Ackerman Raunak Khosla Amanda Ray River Wright Emma Wheal Sterling Crane Alex Sumner Julian Hill Janessa Matthews Matt Fallon Caitlin Brooks Braden Vines Charlotte Hook Ryan Vipavetz Rhyan White Sean Conway Paige McKenna Jake Mitchell Ashlyn Fiorilli Maxwell Reich Grace Sheble Chris Jhong Ellie Andrews Will Davis Lola Mull Paul Degrado Kelly Pash Aidan Stoffle Mackenzie Looze Connor Lee Hallie Kinsey Ethan Hu Ileah Doctor Isaac Davis Sinclair Larson Will Chan Laura Goettler Noah Bowers Kathleen Golding Zach Brown Emma Atkinson Brendan Burns Danika Katzer Nicholas Perera Abby Kapeller Ivan Puskovitch Isabelle Odgers Matt King Colby Hurt Topher Stensby Grace Cooper Liam Bell Allie Piccirillo Dane Florea Maddie Homovich Zachary Smith Abigail McCulloh Forrest Frazier Gabi Albiero Andrew Winton Emma Nordin Ben Dillard Claire Curzan Jake Johnson Christiana Regenauer Jack Armstrong Ruby Martin Brennan Gravley Emma Muzzy Evan Carlson Samantha Shelton Mitchell Whyte Talia Bates Rick Mihm Rye Ulett Ethan Dang Samantha Pearson Harry Homans Callie Dickinson Aldan Johnston Rachel Klinker Zach Hils Mara Newman Matthew Yish Erin Gemmell Lleyton Plattel Ayla Spitz David Madej Annika Wagner Miguel Cancel Sophie Sorenson Thomas Hamlet Miranda Heckman Jean-Pierre Khouzam Lauren Poole Spencer Daly Casey Chung Andrew Benson Anya Goeders Jack Dolan Olivia McMurray Ben Miller Elise Bauer Connor Daniels Abigail Kilgallon Harrison Lierz Kylee Alons Bradley Dunham Val Tarazi Eli Fouts Grace Countie Brandon Hamblin Natalie Mannion Tyler Babinec Emily Hetzer Noah Henderson Tristen Ulett Tim Gallagher Abby Harter John Healy Ema Rajic Cooper Deryk Hannah Farrow Hunter Tapp Sarah Dimeco Kimani Gregory Claire Donan Liam Hutchinson Katie Mack Nathan Hayes Caroline Cooper Reid Mikuta Natalie Whalen Owen Kao Gillian Davey David Abrahams Leah Braswell Dylan Rhee Catherine Buroker Seung Joon Ahn Bridget Semenuk Jack Alexy Katie Crom Nick Vance Ashley Strouse Colton Paulson Sophia Tuinman Michael Daly Maggie Wallace Jack Walker Amalie Fackenthal Matt Brownstead Diana Dunn Mason Gonzalez Quinn Schaedler Kevin Houseman Julia Menkhaus Jude Williams Noelle Peplowski Philip Manoff Sophie Lindner Jacob Elsmann Peyton D’Emanuele Shane Blinkman Emma Sticklen Mitchell Garlepy Kayleigh Lovell Jake Marcum Izzy Gati Dillon Downing Abby Gibbons Christopher Lindley Sophia Zhang Henry Schutte Jessica Davis CJ Hinckley Maggie Graves Alex Colson Kate Hazlett Dylan Porges Madison Kolessar Danny Berlitz Reese Hazan Zach Kohm Micayla Cronk Joseph Gutierrez Megan Glass Preston Forst Zoe Gawronska Will Barao Reilly Tiltmann Coco Bratanov Tea Laughlin Spencer Walker Morgan Rinn Ford Blaylock Meghan Lynch Matthew Sims Haley Benjamin Noah Brune Tori Culotta Jack Wright Kylie Powers Liberty Williams Kennedy Noble Annie Behm Isabella Rongione Lauryn Johnson Renee Gillilan Taylor Steele Emma Weber Elsa Fretz Ella Ristic Isabel Traba Kaylee Wheeler Chase Davison Brynn Curtis Cora Dupre Gabrielle Kopenski Chloe Stepanek Daniella Hawkins Paige McCormick Maggie Kleinsmith Grace Monahan

For a full list of the swimmers including their event, time, ranking and FINA points, click here.